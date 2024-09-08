  1. Skip to content
At Kaza Kitchen, zero-waste concept helps community

Patronella Diedricks
August 9, 2024

The zero waste project in Lilongwe, Malawi, supports a green circular economy by buying locally, serving sustainable food and recycling waste, benefiting the people of Malawi and reducing their carbon footprint.

Residents cross a road damaged by rains in Tula, Tana River county in Kenya

Malawi, Kenya and Mali in the path of climate change

Many countries are being hit by the effects of climate change, including extreme drought, floods and a heat waves.
ClimateApril 11, 202401:38 min
Eco Africa-Sendung

Cool boxes for rural farmers

To keep food from spoiling in Malawi, an NGO is brining simple cooler boxes to rural farmers.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 12, 202202:15 min
77 Percent - Das Magazin #71

Cleaning up Malawi

Goldman Environmental Prize Winner Gloria Majiga-Kamoto is leading Malawi on the path to a cleaner future.
SocietyFebruary 2, 202203:06 min
People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Close up of a tree in the Western Congo Basin tropical rainforest

Congo Basin: Africa's largest forest under threat

Over a quarter of forests in the dense Central African rainforest are at risk of vanishing by 2050.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 21, 202401:32 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
