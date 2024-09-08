At Kaza Kitchen, zero-waste concept helps community

Nature and EnvironmentMalawiAt Kaza Kitchen, zero-waste concept helps communityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentMalawiPatronella Diedricks08/09/2024August 9, 2024The zero waste project in Lilongwe, Malawi, supports a green circular economy by buying locally, serving sustainable food and recycling waste, benefiting the people of Malawi and reducing their carbon footprint. https://p.dw.com/p/4j0LTAdvertisement