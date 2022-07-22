At least half a million expected at CSD in Berlin: DW's Emmanuelle Chaze

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pride in the German capital has attracted hundreds of thousands of participants. The flag is a symbol of pride and diversity among the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.
A liberal mosque in Berlin has hoisted the rainbow flag ahead of a series of LGBTQ events in the city. One of the mosque's imams hopes other mosques will follow suit.
Germany hosts more than 900,000 Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children. While many want to return home, others say they plan on staying. DW spoke with two families in Cologne.
Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey spoke for 15 minutes with a man posing as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. But then the suspicion arose that her counterpart was a deepfake.
