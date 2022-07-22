 At least half a million expected at CSD in Berlin: DW′s Emmanuelle Chaze | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 23.07.2022

DW News

At least half a million expected at CSD in Berlin: DW's Emmanuelle Chaze

Berlin Pride: Rainbow flag flies above Bundestag for first time 23.07.2022

Pride in the German capital has attracted hundreds of thousands of participants. The flag is a symbol of pride and diversity among the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Berlin mosque flies rainbow flag in support of LGBTQ community 01.07.2022

A liberal mosque in Berlin has hoisted the rainbow flag ahead of a series of LGBTQ events in the city. One of the mosque's imams hopes other mosques will follow suit.

Ukrainian refugees: Welcome in Germany but uncertain about returning home 23.07.2022

Germany hosts more than 900,000 Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children. While many want to return home, others say they plan on staying. DW spoke with two families in Cologne.

Vitali Klitschko fake tricks Berlin mayor in video call 24.06.2022

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey spoke for 15 minutes with a man posing as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. But then the suspicion arose that her counterpart was a deepfake.