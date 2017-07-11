 At least 74 migrants drown in Mediterranean off Libyan coast, UN says | News | DW | 12.11.2020

News

At least 74 migrants drown in Mediterranean off Libyan coast, UN says

Rescue workers are still looking for survivors after a vessel carrying 120 migrants shipwrecked in the Mediterranean. The United Nations has recorded a recent uptick in departures from Libya since October.

A life vest that washed up on the Libyan shore near the port of al-Khums (Hussein Ben Mosa/IOM/AP/picture alliance)

At least 74 migrants have drowned after a boat shipwrecked off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea, the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

The IOM said reports indicated that the migrant vessel was carrying 120 people, including women and children. The coastguard and fishermen have brought 47 survivors to shore and 31 bodies have been retrieved.

This shipwreck is the latest in a series of recent tragedies involving migrants in the Mediterranean, the IOM said. The organization said there have been at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since the beginning of October.

dv/msh (AFP, dpa)

