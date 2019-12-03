 At least 6 killed in hours-long shootout in New Jersey | News | DW | 10.12.2019

News

At least 6 killed in hours-long shootout in New Jersey

Hundreds of rounds were fired during a four-hour standoff between police and two heavily armed gunmen in Jersey City. There was no immediate indication of a terrorism motive.

USA Jersey City Schießerei (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Alvarez)

At least six people, including one police officer and three civilians, were killed in an hours-long gunbattle in Jersey City, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at two scenes, starting near a cemetery then moving to inside a kosher supermarket, Jersey City Police Chief Mike Kelly said at a press conference.

He said the initial gunfire at the cemetery between officers and the suspects is believed to have taken place when the police officer, identified as Joe Seals, was killed. He was a father of five.

The suspects then took a stolen U-Haul truck to a kosher supermarket, where they began shooting inside and held police at bay for nearly four hours.

"Their movement was rapid and continuous for four hours within that area," the chief said.

Five people were found dead at the supermarket, including two "bad guys," Kelly said.

Two more police officers and a civilian were wounded in the shootout, but they are in stable condition.

City Public Safety Director James Shea said there was no immediate indication of a terrorism motive, but all aspects of the violence were being investigated.

Hundreds of rounds were fired during the standoff, which prompted school closures and the deployment of SWAT teams and federal agents, as well as emergency support teams from the neighboring New York City Police Department.

cw/dr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

