At least 5 shot at Swedish school, police say

A major operation is currently underway following a shooting incident at a Swedish school in Orebro city.

Swedish police are responding to a shooting incident at a school in Orebro city, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm, police said on Tuesday , adding that at least five people were shot.

Police said the incident "involves threats of lethal force," advising the public to stay away from the school and the hospital.

"This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense," the police statement read.

What do we know about the shooting?

Ambulances, rescue services and police forces were at the site of the shooting, a spokesperson for local rescue services said. The severity of the injuries sustained by the shooting victims was unclear.

The shooting took place at the Risbergska school for adults, the Reuters news agency cited a police spokesperson as saying. The school is located in a campus that houses other educational facilities, including for children.

"We have received four patients but cannot say anything about the condition of the injured, but they were admitted to the emergency room at Orebro University Hospital," an Orebro region spokesperson told Reuters.

Police denied in an update that any of its officers were shot. News reports suggested the shooter died of a self-inflicted injury, but police did not confirm or deny the allegations, stressing in an update at 02:12 p.m. local time (1312 GMT) that the danger was "not over."

"The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing," Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT, adding that the government was in close contact with the police and was closely following developments.

The police said that students were held indoors at the affected school and the other facilities nearby.

Sweden's justice minister told media outlets the reports of the violence were 'very serious' Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT/IMAGO

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar