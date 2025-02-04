At least 5 shot at Swedish school, police say

A major operation is currently underway following a shooting incident at a Swedish school in Orebro city.

Swedish police are responding to a shooting incident at a school in Orebro city, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm, police said on Tuesday , adding that at least five people had been shot.

Police said the incident "involves threats of lethal force," advising the public to stay away from the school and the hospital.

"This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense," the police statement read.

What do we know about the shooting?

Ambulances, rescue services and police forces were at the site of the shooting, a spokesperson for local rescue services said. The severity of the injuries sustained by the shooting victims was unclear.

The shooting took place at the Risbergska school for adults, the Reuters news agency cited a police spokesperson as saying. The school is located in a campus that houses other educational facilities, including for children.

"We have received four patients but cannot say anything about the condition of the injured, but they were admitted to the emergency room at Orebro University Hospital," an Orebro region spokesperson told Reuters.

Sweden's justice minister told media outlets the reports of the violence were 'very serious' Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT/IMAGO

Police denied in an update that any of its officers were shot. News reports suggested the shooter died of a self-inflicted injury.

At a press conference later on Tuesday, police confirmed that one of those shot was suspected to be the attacker. Police said that they could not yet confirm if anyone had been killed, adding that they were still sweeping the school premises.

The operation remained ongoing, police said in the press conference, though they said they no longer believed further attacks were in the pipeline.

"The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing," Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT, adding that the government was in close contact with the police and was closely following developments.

The police said that students were held indoors at the affected school and the other facilities nearby.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

