At least 40 dead after floods in Germany, several missing — live updates

At least 42 people have died in parts of western Germany amid heavy rains and flooding, local police said on Thursday. Most of the deaths have been reported in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The flooding has heavily impacted transport in the region, which lies near the Belgian, Luxembourgish and French borders. Weather forecasters say more rain is expected in the coming days.

Flooding in neighboring Belgium leaves several dead

The floods in neighboring Belgium have killed at least four people, according to authorities. The Vesdre river flooded the eastern town of Pepinster, destroying homes.

People in the Belgian town of Spa have used barriers to protect their businesses from the floodwaters

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing due to the flooding.

Cologne police report additional deaths

Cologne police said at least 20 people have died in the Rhineland region, 15 of them in the town of Euskirchen to the south of Cologne.

That brings the tally across the country reported by police past 40.

Ahrweiler in Eifel region particularly hard-hit

Koblenz police also said that at least 18 people in the Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler area in Rhineland-Palatinate had died in the floods.

"Unfortunately, we have to confirm that the number of fatalities in connection with the flood disaster in the Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler area has now risen to a total of 18. Our deepest condolences go out to all concerned," the department tweeted.

More than 70 were missing in the same region, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine burst its banks and brought down half a dozen houses.

Several also went missing after six houses collapsed in the same state, following hours of torrential rain. About 25 more buildings in the Schuld region were at the risk of caving in, local police said.

Floods in western Germany

"We currently have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued," a spokesperson for the Koblenz police said. Reports suggest about 50 people have been trapped on roofs to escape the flooding.

"There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We do not yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing," the spokesperson said.

North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Pfalz were the states most affected by the floods

'People are shocked'

"The sentiment is overwhelmingly extremely sad. People are very shocked, distraught and also exhausted," said DW reporter Kate Martyr, who visited the village of Walporzheim in the badly hit Ahr region.

"There is chaos here. There's mud everywhere, there's police, there's rescue teams. It's a very high emergency situation here that no one was really expecting," she added. "I spoke to one man who spent the night on his house. He had to climb up a drain pipe to escape rising water and spend the night on the house."

DW reporter Marie Sina visited the town of Heimerzheim in North Rhine-Westphalia, where residents several homes were flooded overnight. "I spoke to local residents who were evacuated by rescue boat in the early morning hours. The water flooded the entire basement and ground floor of their houses. Many fear they won’t be able to live in their homes for the coming months."

"The Swist, usually a 2 meter wide river, completely overflowed at around 3am today. Within minutes, homes in Heimerzheim were flooded," Sina added.

Merkel offers condolences

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered her condolences to the families of victims, in a statement tweeted by government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"I am shocked by the disaster that has affected so many people in the #Hochwasser Areas have to suffer because of. My condolences go out to the relatives of the dead and missing. I thank the many tireless helpers and emergency services from the bottom of my heart."

Armin Laschet, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, blamed the extreme weather on global warming.

"We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures, on European, federal and global levels, because climate change isn’t confined to one state," he said.

Rescue personnel among the dead

As emergency workers struggle to evacuate people, two firemen were killed in the line of duty in the towns of Altena and Wedohl in North Rhine-Westphalia. Two men, aged 77 and 82, died as their basements got flooded in the cities of Kamen and Wuppertal, police said.

Heavy rains lashed western Germany on Wednesday, causing massive property damage and prompting mass evacuations. Several motorways were closed.

Rhineland-Palatinate’s Vulkaneifel district was forced to declare a state of emergency as several areas were not accessible due to the torrential rain.

"The situation is very serious, we have many flooded roads and villages that are no longer accessible," District Administrator Julia Gieseking said from the town of Daun late Wednesday.

Houses collapsed, people trapped on roofs At least 18 people had died in the Bad Neunahr-Ahrweiler region, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue, police said. At least six houses had collapsed overnight in the village of Schuld. "Many people have been reported missing to us,'' police said. Schuld is located in the Eifel, a region of rolling hills and small valleys southwest of Cologne.

Several missing after floods Dozens of people are still missing, as crews searched several areas in western and central Germany, following storms caused widespread flooding. The flooding also affected neighboring countries.

Shuttered roads Car traffic was limited in several parts of western Germany, as roads flooded and were blocked off. Meanwhile, rail connections were suspended in large parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Premier Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this fall's German election, was expected to visit the flood-hit city of Hagen later Thursday.

Dams threaten to burst Dams across the region reached their capacities and threaten to burst amid the massive rainfall. Police said four people died in separate incidents after their basements were flooded in Cologne, Kamen and Wuppertal.

Rescue workers face danger One fireman drowned on Wednesday during a rescue mission in the western German town of Altena and another died following rescue operations at a power plant in Werdohl-Elverlingsen.

Rescue operations made difficult without service Rescue operations were hampered by the fact that phone and internet connections were down in part of the region of Euskirchen, one of the hardest-hit regions. Southwest of the city of Cologne, authorities in the Euskirchen area reported eight deaths there alone.



German military joins rescue efforts

The German Army sent over 230 soldiers and heavy machinery to help clear streets affected by flooding. The troops were deployed along with heavy equipment and armored vehicles in North Rhine-Westphalia, which saw some of the worst torrential rain, a Defense Ministry spokesman said in Berlin.

In the neighboring state of Rhineland Palatinate, at least 70 soldiers were on the road, with large multi-purpose vehicles capable of traversing high waters to reach flooded villages. Four rescue and transport helicopters were also deployed.

Power, water supplies cut

About 200,000 households in western Germany were left without electricity, the country's biggest power distribution grid company Westnetz said, as flooding continues.

The company’s grid supplies around 7.5 million in large parts of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate with power, gas, water and heat.

"We are trying to resolve the situation with all available hands on deck," a spokesperson for the company said in response to an inquiry.

Flooding also disrupted the supply of drinking water in the town of Eschweiler, near the city of Aachen.

The floods have caused Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. In 2002, flooding killed 21 people in eastern Germany and over 100 across the wider central European region.

Heavy rains to continue

The German Weather Service has warned that southwestern parts of the country could expect heavy rainstorms on Thursday, with continuous downpour until Friday evening.

"We haven't seen a disaster like this. It's just devastating," Rhineland-Palatinate’s state premier Malu Dreyer told the regional parliament, which held a minute’s silence for those affected by the floods.

"There are dead, there are missing, there are many who are still in danger," she said.

Heavy rains cause chaos in Germany

