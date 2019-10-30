 At least 37 dead in attack on Canadian mining convoy in Burkina Faso | News | DW | 06.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

At least 37 dead in attack on Canadian mining convoy in Burkina Faso

Gunmen ambushed five buses carrying workers for a Canadian gold mining company in an attack near a mine in Burkina Faso. It is the third deadly attack on the company in 15 months.

Karte Burkina Faso Englisch

At least 37 civilians are dead and more than 60 are wounded after gunmen attacked a convoy of local employees working for the Canadian gold mining company Semafo in Burkina Faso on Wednesday morning. 

Five buses and a military escort were ambushed approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) from a gold mine in Boungou in the eastern part of the country.

Local sources said the attack began when an improvised explosive device struck a military vehicle in the convoy. Gunmen opened fire shortly after. 

The convoy suffered "several fatalities and injuries", the company said in a statement, adding that operations at the mine were not affected. The death toll, which does not include security personnel, is expected to mount.

It is the third such attack on Semafo, who runs two mines in the country, in Burkina Faso in the last 15 months. Vehicles on their way to the mines were victims of a similar deadly attack in August last year, while a police vehicle was targeted on the same road in December. 

Northern Burkina Faso has served as a haven for Islamist extremist crossing the border from Mali. The country is among the world's poorest nations, with a fragile political system and poorly equipped security forces. 

More information to follow...

kp/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Burkina Faso Proteste und Gewalt

Change of regime leaves Burkina Faso disillusioned 30.10.2019

Five years after an uprising chased Blaise Compaore from power, terrorism and its dire impact on a rural economy cast a pall over a country that had hoped for a democratic, prosperous future.

Afrika Burkina Faso l Militär

Attack on mosque in Burkina Faso, several killed 12.10.2019

The death toll currently stands at 16 after armed men forced their way into a mosque and opened fire. Attacks of this kind have become commonplace in the region in recent years.

Mali Symbolbild Armee | Operation Barkane - Stützpunkt

Mali attack kills dozens of soldiers 02.11.2019

A suspected terror attack has killed more than 50 people in Mali, in one of the deadliest strikes against the country's military in years. The "Islamic State" group later claimed responsibility.

Advertisement