At least 28 injured after car drives into crowd in Munich

Police in the German city of Munich have said at least 20 people were injured after a car drove into a crowd of people, with police saying the driver was detained at the scene.

Munich police said Thursday afternoon there was no public danger after a car drove into a group of people earlier in the day in the capital city of Germany's southern state of Bavaria. They said at least 28 people were injured in the incident.

The driver was detained promptly at the scene, police said, later saying that he was a 24-year-old Afghan national asylum seeker.

The car, a Mini Cooper, could be seen at the site of the incident Image: Michaela Stache/AFP

"The driver of the vehicle was secured on the spot; he currently poses no further danger," police said.

A police spokesman also said that it remains initially unclear how seriously the people were injured, and whether the crash was an accident or a deliberate act.

What else do we know about the Munich car incident so far?

Broadcaster BR24 said the group reportedly consisted of people carrying out a token strike by the trade union Verdi.

It also quoted eyewitnesses as saying two men had been in the car, with one of them being shot by police and carried away. Police were calling on the public to refrain from speculation, it said.

The news magazine Focus said some of the injured were in critical condition, with police saying two people were seriously hurt.

The city's mayor, Dieter Reiter, said he was "deeply shocked" by what had happened and that children were among the injured.

The incident occurred just a day before high-ranking politicians from across the world gather in the city for the prestigious Munich Security Conference, which is to take place at a location some 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) away from the site of the crash.

Bavaria's interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, however said police "did not believe at present that there is any connection with the security conference," adding that any potential motive of the driver had first to be investigated more closely.

Herrmann also said the man was known to police, having committed shoplifting and drugs offenses in the past.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar