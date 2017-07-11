 At least 19 people missing in Japan after landslides | News | DW | 03.07.2021

News

At least 19 people missing in Japan after landslides

Rescue workers in the Shizuoka prefecture are still searching after homes were swept away.

Japanese authorities said on Saturday that at least 19 people were missing after rows of houses were swept away by mudslides in Atami, west of Tokyo.

Officials in the Shizuoka prefecture said that the mudslide happened on Saturday morning. Rescue workers are still searching for the missing people.

The mudslide comes at a time when heavy rain has been hitting several parts of Japan.

Officials in the Kanagawa, Shizuoka and Chiba prefectures have issued landslide and flood warnings. 

More updates to follow...

am/rc (AP, Reuters)

