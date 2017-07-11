At least 10 killed in shooting at Buffalo supermarket in the US

Ten people are dead after a "mass shooting" at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in the United States, police said.

Another three were injured in the attack at the Tops Friendly Market, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said,

The gunmen was in police custody and being questioned by the FBI. The agency said they were investigating a "hate crime" and " racially motivated extremism."

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, said a law enforcement officer speaking on condition of anonymity to the AP news agency.

Investigators believe the man may have been live-streaming the shooting. Witnesses reported he was wearing military-style clothing and body armor.

White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is receiving regular updates on the shooting and

its aftermath.

"The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY, this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops," she said

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring the shooting.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood and the surrounding area is primarily residential.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.

