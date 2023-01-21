At least 10 dead after shooting near Los Angeles

CrimeUnited States of AmericaAt least 10 dead after shooting near Los AngelesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of America1 hour ago1 hour agoPolice say at least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California. The attack took place near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people.https://p.dw.com/p/4MYuSAdvertisement