At least 10 dead after shooting near Los Angeles

1 hour ago

Police say at least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California. The attack took place near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people.

