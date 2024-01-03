At Navalny funeral, supporters chant, 'Russia will be free'

PoliticsRussian FederationAt Navalny funeral, supporters chant, 'Russia will be free'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian FederationJessica Saltz03/01/2024March 1, 2024Two weeks after he died in prison, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been laid to rest in Moscow. Thousands gathered outside the church where his funeral was held, in defiance of a heavy police presence and warnings from the Kremlin.https://p.dw.com/p/4d5z8Advertisement