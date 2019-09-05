 Asylum approvals almost always right, German review finds - report | News | DW | 19.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Asylum approvals almost always right, German review finds - report

Nearly all decisions to grant migrants asylum in Germany were justified, officials found after reviewing some 62,000 claims, according to a newspaper report. Hundreds of officials work on reviewing old cases.

Migration officials passes out a document to a migrant (picture-alliance/dpa/F. von Erichsen)

While reviewing successful asylum applications, German officials found that only a tiny minority of asylum-seekers provided false information or tried to trick the officials, according to official data cited by Süddeutsche Zeitung on Thursday.

Germany's migration agency, BAMF, looked into some 62,000 old claims in the first half of 2019. The officials kept the refugee status in place for over 97% of the cases reviewed, with another 2% losing it due to a change in circumstances, such as improvement in their home countries or recovering from an illness.

In the review, only around 330 people, or about half of 1%, lost their asylum status due to dishonesty.

Asylum by questionnaire

Even the much-criticized survey procedure, which allowed mostly Syrian refugees to gain asylum by simply fulfilling a questionnaire during peak arrival period in 2015 and 2016, turned out to be largely effective. Migration officials looked into over 32,000 of such documents to find less than 1% were forged or carried false data.

Some 98.8% percent of applicants who had been admitted via the questionnaire have had their asylum status prolonged.

Reviewing successful applications is an important element in BAMF workload, with around 720 officials dealing specifically with issue.

Watch video 02:13

Germany approves tougher deportation laws

Left party: Checks 'ultimately bring nothing'

BAMF provided the data after an inquiry from the Left party in the German parliament.

Commenting on the results, Left lawmaker Ulla Jepke said it was "absurd" to have hundreds of employees work on blanket checks.

"So many people are used for extensive checks, which ultimately bring nothing — except unnerving the refugees and burdening BAMF," she said.

Instead, officials should review cases only when there is a ground for suspicion, she added.

It would be much more important to "improve the quality of the asylum process, provide additional training to the employees and foster quick integration of people who need protection."

Official data also shows that over half of all BAMF's decisions on granting asylum are later disputed in court, according to a separate report by Rheinische Post on Thursday.

Around 14.5% of them were overturned in the first half of 2019.

Watch video 02:34

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation

dj/sms (KNA, epd)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany's BAMF migration office warns against fake employees

Germany's migration office has warned that people are posing as employees and questioning refugees at their homes. BAMF officials have said they intend to file criminal charges against at least one of the perpetrators. (30.07.2018)  

Refugee crisis could be 'stroke of luck in German history,' says ex-president

Former President Christian Wulff has warned Germans from entertaining far-right causes. He said the arrival of refugees at the height of the migration crisis could eventually be as momentous as reunification. (19.06.2019)  

One in two rejected asylum seekers win appeal in German courts

Rejected asylum seekers in Germany almost always challenge the decision in court, and around 40 percent of them win. The number of such appeals nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017. (23.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany approves tougher deportation laws  

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation  

Related content

Deutschland Brand Asylbewerberheim Tröglitz

Germany: Over 600 attacks on refugees in first half of 2019 05.09.2019

Asylum-seekers and refugees continue to be the targets of attacks in Germany — and they are almost always victims of far-right violence. Offenses range from verbal slurs to arson and dangerous bodily harm.

Polizei: Radfahrer soll Mann in Berlin-Moabit erschossen haben

Mystery surrounds slaying of Chechen asylum-seeker in Berlin 27.08.2019

A Chechen from Georgia was shot dead in Berlin — allegedly by a man from Russia. If it was an act of revenge, two wars may have played a role.

Dresden - Prozess um tödliche Messerattacke von Chemnitz

Chemnitz: Syrian asylum-seeker convicted of killing that sparked far-right riots 22.08.2019

Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months for the killing of Daniel H. Chemnitz has done a lot to try and alter its image since the death.

Advertisement