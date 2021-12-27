 Astronomical anniversary: Johannes Kepler′s legacy | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 27.12.2021

Science

Astronomical anniversary: Johannes Kepler's legacy

Astronomer Johannes Kepler was born 450 years ago, on December 27. His discoveries have shaped our understanding of the planets and the way satellites orbit Earth.

  • Kepler der NASA bestätigt über 100 Exoplaneten während seiner K2-Mission

    Johannes Kepler paved the way for modern spaceflight

    From small beginnings...

    Johannes Kepler was born in Weil der Stadt, Württemberg, Germany, on December 27, 1571. His parents were poor and he was often unwell. But it quickly became clear at school that young Johannes was bright. He was awarded a scholarship to the University of Tübingen, where he first studied the ideas of astronomer Copernicus. Centuries later, Kepler had stars and spacecraft named after him.

  • Johannes Kepler's portrait

    Johannes Kepler paved the way for modern spaceflight

    A world-renowned European scientist

    Kepler went on to become a mathematician, astronomer and astrologer, playing a key role in Europe's 17th century scientific revolution. Renowned for his laws of planetary motion, Kepler's discoveries laid the groundwork for future science and technological progress, such as Isaac Newton's theory of universal gravitation.

  • illustration of Johannes Kepler and his mother at a withcraft trial in 1620

    Johannes Kepler paved the way for modern spaceflight

    Mother imprisoned for witchcraft

    Kepler was born into a world afflicted by conflict, illness and witch-hunting hysteria. In August 1620, his own mother, Katharina Guldenmann, was arrested and imprisoned, and accused of practicing witchcraft. Kepler is said to have mounted a fierce defense with lawyers at his side and was ultimately successful, resulting in his mother's release in October 1621.

  • Illustration of the Solar System

    Johannes Kepler paved the way for modern spaceflight

    Kepler's laws of planetry motion

    Kepler developed three laws of planetary motion, arguably his greatest legacy. The laws revolutionized scientific thinking around outer space and humans' place within it. His work was crucial to the laws of gravitation, developed by Sir Isaac Newton in 1684-85. However, Kepler himself never specifically numbered these laws or purposely distinguished them from his other work.

  • An Automated Transfer Vehicle named after Johannes Kepler in flight

    Johannes Kepler paved the way for modern spaceflight

    The ATV-2 'Johannes Kepler' spacecraft

    In 2009, the International Year of Astronomy and the 400th anniversary of one of Kepler's most influential works, Astronomia Nova, the European Space Agency named an Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) after the astronomer. It was to honor his scientific achievements that helped pave the way for modern spaceflight. The ATV transported cargo to the International Space Station in February 2011.

  • Exoplanet Kepler-1649c

    Johannes Kepler paved the way for modern spaceflight

    A life cut short

    At the age of 59, after contracting a fever, Kepler died on November 15, 1630, in Regensburg, Bavaria, in modern day Germany. His grave was later destroyed during the Thirty Years' War. But his science lives on in the search for new celestial bodies like exoplanet Kepler-1649c (pictured here). Gallery edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

    Author: Charli Shield


You may never have heard of Johannes Kepler, and that's no problem, but his legacy lives on all around us. If Kepler were alive today, he would be celebrating his 450th birthday. He was one of those early thinkers who revolutionized science and the way we see and understand the universe — the natural world and life itself.

Kepler was an astronomer and mathematician. He stands next to giants like Copernicus, Galileo and Newton. And today's science stands on their shoulders.

A short biography

Kepler was born on December 27, 1571, near what is now Stuttgart in southern Germany.

He is best known for his discovery of three laws of planetary motion. Presented between 1609 and 1619, those laws describe how the planets orbit around our sun.

Living at a time when there was a strong divide between astronomy and physics, Kepler wanted to bring the two disciplines together. In doing so, he transformed scientific thought.

Watch video 03:00

A new space telescope

Kepler's laws

It all started with Kepler's discovery that Mars orbited the sun in an ellipse — an oval shape.

That first discovery led Kepler to then realize that all the planets moved at different speeds around the sun in an elliptical orbit.

This improved on an earlier heliocentric theory, proposed by Polish mathematician and astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, who had theorized that the planets orbited the sun in a circular movement.

Kepler's laws of planetary motion were essential for Isaac Newton's law of gravitation in the 1680s. Newton's law says that all objects — or the particles that make up objects — attract each other with a gravitational force. And that explains why planets orbit around the sun in the first place.

His laws in action

Kepler's laws are helpful when it comes to our understanding of the movement of natural objects. They help us understand stellar systems and extrasolar planets, which are outside our solar system.

Watch video 04:08

Internet from space

They are also used in the design of rocket trajectories and how we have satellites orbit our planet today. Satellites can be farther or nearer to us, depending on where they are on their orbit — that's the nature of an elliptical orbit.

And that's important to know when, for instance, you are planning when and where you can take images of Earth — or when it's most efficient to send data from one place on Earth to another via satellite.

When science and religion coexisted

Kepler was born into a time when the scientific community worked within the confines of religion and the church. It wasn't always an easy match between science and religion, and many early philosophers and scientists paid the price.

In Kepler's case, religion was a positive influence. He avoided calling his discoveries about planetary motion "laws" and instead considered them "celestial harmonies" that reflected God's design for the universe.

All schooling at the time was controlled by church institutions, both Roman Catholic and Protestant. Kepler was raised in a Lutheran family. He received a scholarship through the church and that started him on his scientific journey.

He attended a seminary at the University of Tübingen from 1589. People tended to graduate from these schools to become teachers or church ministers — Kepler had initially planned to become a theologian.

Watch video 01:10

NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes history

That was until he studied under his mentor, Michael Mästlin.

Mästlin introduced Kepler to Copernicus' ideas, which went on to play a central role in Kepler's own discoveries.

Kepler said God had led him to study the stars. He even believed that God was symbolized by the sun — a force around which the planets revolved. It's was an idea which Newton later revised as described above.

What Kepler's story shows us, however, is how science evolves. It is in constant flux and movement, discovery and rediscovery. It reminds us how scientific thought exists in the context of its times and the lives of its thinkers.

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

