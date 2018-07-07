 Astronaut Maurer: Caves are ′a completely different world′ | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 10.07.2018

Astronaut Maurer: Caves are 'a completely different world'

Astronaut Matthias Maurer has gone through ESA cave training. He told DW how extraordinary he finds it that 12 boys and their coach, who didn't have any caving or diving experience, were rescued from a Thai cave.

DW: What was the most difficult aspect of caving for you?

Matthias Maurer: There are different aspects. One is the technical aspect. You have to learn the different skills so that you can climb. Basically caving is climbing, but underground. It's also about teamwork because you have a task in a team and you can only be successful as a team. And you have to adapt to the environment which I have to say was also quite challenging.

What correlations are there between caving and exploration on the moon or drilling on Mars? What kind of practical things could you learn caving that would be potentially applicable on a planet or on a moon?

We did two different training exercises at ESA [the European Space Agency, the ed.]. One is the caving for team-work fostering so that you become a good team member and you learn to interact with your colleagues.

The other activity is the Pangaea training, which is geologically focused. There we practice going into caves and lava tubes because on the moon or on Mars, we expect to find such lava tubes and they could be a potential area of interest for explorers.

And not just an area of interest but also practice for potential habitation, if I remember correctly.

Yes, that is one of the concepts that we discuss because in a cave, you are protected from micrometeorites and from radiation. But there is also the challenge of bringing in all the gear. So maybe a lava cave is a good location, but maybe it's not.

When you heard about the Thai boys trapped in the cave, what was your first thought?

I first thought wow, it's so deep in the cave and isolated and they're not experienced — it's a group of boys. So I think there was for sure a lot of panic in this group. It's a completely different world to that which we know. Also being trapped like that on the other side of water and having to dive out — even for me with some cave training that would be challenging. It's really a risky situation.

What are some other dangers inside caves that people wouldn't necessarily think of?

So in the cave you also have to consider you need water, you need food. You have no equipment to filter the water, and you also need to go [to the restroom]. And so if you pee into the water that you drink, then you have the risk that you might get sick. So you need to keep the hygiene of the place. You need decent food and the boys were in there many days without food, so I guess they were already weak.

You also have a very humid environment. That means if you have a cut on your skin, it doesn't heal well. Very humid means you move a little bit and sweat, you stand still, you freeze  you get chilly and cold. I don't know the exact temperatures in that Thai cave, but that was my impression in Italy. So it's a bizarre environment and you need training to be able to cope with it.

Matthias, would you say that you like caving now? Would you do it in your free time?

Yes I think it's a new world that I discovered. And I actually like it very much, discovering this unknown territory. But it's also challenging and I know that I wouldn't go there by myself without having trainers or trained personnel that helps me. Because I'm still a beginner.

Matthias Maurer is a German material science engineer and astronaut. He was selected for space training by ESA in 2015 and has yet to travel to space.

  • Members of the rescue team make their way through the cave (picture-alliance/Newscom)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to successfully free the first four boys on July 8. The mission is far from over, as the rescuers face a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers are being assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    The entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities have insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    First boys rescued

    The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group.

  • Authorities are looking for best possible ways to bring out the trapped group (Reuters)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    What next?

    Rescuers are racing against time and heavy, monsoon rains that are expected to hit the area in the next few days. Authorities estimate the entire operation, which began on July 8, will take two to three days to complete.


