 AstraZeneca vaccine: Germany denies blood clot risk | News | DW | 12.03.2021

News

AstraZeneca vaccine: Germany denies blood clot risk

The country's health minister disagrees with several European countries suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, saying the "benefit is far greater than the risk."

A doctor holds a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine

Several European countries have suspended the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday there is no evidence of an increase in blood clots in connection with the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. 

Spahn's comments come after Denmark and several other European countries suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine's rollout over reports of people developing severe thrombosis after receiving a dose. 

What Jens Spahn said about AstraZeneca

The health minister spoke after consulting with experts at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"I regret that ... some countries in the European Union have suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca," Spahn said, adding that Germany takes possible side effects "very seriously."

"From what we know so far, the benefit ... is far greater than the risk," he added. 

More to come... 

wmr/rt (dpa,AP)

