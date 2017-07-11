AstraZeneca: EMA says blood clots 'very rare' side effect

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday said blood-clotting should be listed as a "very side effect" of taking theAstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

But the EU regulator said the benefits of taking the jab continued to outweigh the risks.

The Amsterdam-based body's safety committee (PRAC) said in a statement that "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects," adding that the "overall benefit-risk remains positive."

Officals said they had "intenstive discussions" based on the scientific evidence available before arriving at their latest ruling.

Emer Cooke, the director of the European Medicines Agency, said: "COVID-19 is a very serious disease with high hospitalisation and death rates."

"This vaccine has proved to be highly effective," she told reporters. "it is saving lives."

The EMA evaluation comes after several European countries suspended or restricted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March following isolated blood clotting complications in recipients of the shot. Several countries have meanwhile issued their own restrictions for the jab.

Experts reviewed whether some cases of blood clotting in adults who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine could have been linked to the shot.

What have other medical bodies said?

The EMA had said last week that there was "no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population."

A World Health Organization (WHO) official on Tuesday said that the vaccine is safe and effective, and that the "risk-benefit" balance remains "largely" positive.

"There is no link for the moment between the vaccine and thrombotic events with thrombocytopenia," said Rogerio Pinto de Sa Gaspar, the WHO's director for regulation and pre-qualification.

EU health ministers said Wednesday they would meet virtually following the EMA announcement to discuss how to speed up Europe's sluggish vaccine rollout.

How have European countries responded?

German vaccine regulators on March 31 said the AstraZeneca vaccine would no longer be given to people under the age of 60.

Of the 31 cases of rare thrombosis reported to Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute, it was determined each person had recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine. In nine cases, the outcome was fatal.

Last week, regulators in the UK identified 30 cases of rare blood clotting events after the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the UK has said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, and has not suspended or restricted its use.

France has recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be reserved for people aged 55 and older.

Denmark and Norway have extended a suspension of the vaccine's use until mid-April.

