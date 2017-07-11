AstraZeneca COVID vaccine data possibly 'outdated,' US regulator says

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Tuesday expressed concern that "outdated information" could have skewed the results showing the efficacy of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement comes one day after interim data from the British-Swedish drugmaker showed the vaccine was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial conducted in the United States, Chile and Peru. The data also showed the vaccine's use did not show an increased risk of blood clots. Several European countries, including Germany, had temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid fears it caused blot clots related to several deaths.

What are the regulator's concerns?

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in a statement "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."

"We urge the company to work with the (Data Safety Monitoring Board) to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible," the NIAID statement said.

