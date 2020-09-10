Aston Martin look to shake up Formula 1 with Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin's imminent return to Formula 1 had already sent ripples of excitement through the motorsport world, but they now have a world-class signing to show they mean business.

While four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel's arrival for next season is a move which comes with a tinge of risk, it's also one which could deliver fantastic returns if it proves a suitable match.

The German will have to get used to competing from the front of midfield, instead of battling with Mercedes for pole position, however the change in environment could well reignite Vettel's passion for Formula 1 racing.

In turn, Vettel has the ability to turn the newcomers into a genuine challenger alongside the big three of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. The partnership has the potential to shake up the Formula 1 world.

"It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter," Vettel said.

Vettel has had a horrible start to the 2020 season

Underwhelming Ferrari stint

Vettel's departure from Ferrari was known as early as May, however it was uncertain whether the 33-year-old would continue in Formula 1 or retire after an underwhelming end to his stint at the wheel of the world-famous red car.

Vettel arrived at Ferrari with the promise of rejuvenating the wayward manufacturer in 2015. He helped turn them back into a competitor but his six-year stint will ultimately end in disappointment after a string of failed championship assaults.

The failure to emulate his childhood hero Michael Schumacher's exploits at Ferrari will hurt, as will his rocky start to the 2020 season, his worst since his debut campaign with Toro Rosso in 2008.

With Aston Martin, Vettel believes that still being in his prime, he's getting a platform to reinvent himself while potentially competing at the top of the F1 tree.

"I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege," he said.

"I believe we can build something very special together."

Sebastian Vettel with new boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Dawn of a new era

The reemergence of Aston Martin in Formula 1 is the dawn of a promising new era for one of the world's most recognizable motorsports brand. They haven't competed with their own cars since an ill-fated two-year spell ended in 1960.

But after Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll purchased a 25 percent stake in the firm back in January, and was subsequently installed as executive chairman, the road back to F1 became inevitable.

Racing Point, currently fourth in the constructors' standings, will now be morphed into Aston Martin Racing for 2021.

To make room for Vettel, current driver Sergio Perez will depart, while Canadian Lance Stroll, the 21-year-old son of the owner and billionaire Lawrence, will remain.

The return has been timed to perfection as well, with a new spending cap ensuring Aston Martin should be able to compete financially with the big three. Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said Vettel's experience and prodigious speed made him the perfect fit to launch an assault.

"Sebastian is one of the best in the world and I can't think of a better driver to help take us into this new era," he said.

"Everyone at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news ... [he] brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future."

Vettel has a lot to prove after his Ferrari relationship ended on a sour note. He now has the perfect opportunity to show the F1 world he still has the hunger and motivation to compete at the top level for years to come.