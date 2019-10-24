 Asterix gets an update with teenage rebel character | Books | DW | 24.10.2019

Books

Asterix gets an update with teenage rebel character

Asterix the Gaul returns in his 38th comic book, "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter." In a move to update the books, it centers on a young female heroine. But how did the series portray women in its 60-year history?

  • Book cover Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter: Album 38 (Orion Children's Books)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    Young and rebellious: the Chieftain's daughter

    The star of the 38th Asterix album is a peculiar teenager named Adrenaline. The daughter of Gallic chief Vercingetorix "is a young rebel who shakes things up," said author Jean-Yves Ferri ahead of the release of "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter." It's Ferri's fourth book in the series developed by Rene Goscinny. The illustrator is Didier Conrad, who took over after Albert Uderzo retired.

  • Asterix character Adrenaline (Egmont Ehapa Media/Les Éditions Albert René)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    Asking for trouble

    The name of the teenager refers to the hormone that's released in stressful situations. The young Adrenaline causes upheaval in her small Gaulish village — but not only there. Her name also reaches Julius Caesar in Rome, who gets on her case. The problems all start because her neck ring, an heirloom from her father Vercingetorix, the chieftain of the Gallic tribe.

  • Still from Asterix and Cleopatra animated film (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    Generous and choleric: Cleopatra

    Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, was the first main female character in the Asterix series. The book "Asterix and Cleopatra" was adapted into an animated film in 1968 in which the Egyptian ruler attempts to impress Julius Caesar by building a huge palace within three months. The Gauls are hired to complete the project. Few other female characters took on a central role in the series after this story.

  • Character Bravura from Asterix and the Secret Weapon.(Egmont Ehapa Media/Les Éditions Albert René)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    Sets fashion trends: Bravura

    Women long played a minor role in the adventures of Asterix and Obelix. That changed with the 29th book, "Asterix and the Secret Weapon." The 1991 book played on gender relations and feminism. The story's main character is a female bard named Bravura, who introduces the village to all the trends from Lutetia, the predecessor of present-day Paris: From now on, pants are "in" for women.

  • Asterix series - female characters (Les Editions Albert Rene, Goscinny Uderzo)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    Rebellion against men

    On top of her work as the village's music teacher, Bravura (front left in blue striped trousers) organizes fashion shows for the residents. She also exhorts the women of the village to liberate themselves from men's authority. That leads Impedimenta, the wife of the chief of the village, to briefly take over her husband's position on the leader's shield.

  • Asterix Character Impedimenta (Egmont Ehapa Media/Les Éditions Albert René)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    She's the boss: Impedimenta

    In her relationship with chief Vitalstatistix, Impedimenta is the one with the final say anyway — even if her husband would never admit it. She profits from her privileges as the first lady of the village, skipping for instance the queue at the fishmongers. But she'd actually prefer to return to the more sophisticated town of Lutetia.

  • Asterix character Bacteria (Egmont Ehapa Media/Les Éditions Albert René)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    The progressive working woman: Bacteria

    The wife of Unhygienix, the village fishmonger, first appears in "Asterix in Spain" — translated into English in 1971. Bacteria works with Unhaygenix in his shop but after Bravura's visit she becomes one of the first women in the village to start wearing trousers. Her husband teases her about the polka dot pants, saying she looks like he did when he had the measles.

  • Asterix character Taillefine (Egmont Ehapa Media/Les Éditions Albert René)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    The elegant one: Mrs. Geriatrix

    She's never been officially named in the comics, but in Parc Asterix, the amusement park based on the series, she is called Taillefine, which is French for "slim figure." By far the most refined Gallic woman in the village, she is married to Geriatrix, the oldest resident. She appears to be less than half his age and a lot taller than him. But that doesn't seem to matter at all to the couple.

  • Asterix, Obelix and Panacea (picture alliance/Gaumont International/Everett Collection)

    From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

    Smart and charming: Panacea

    Panacea studied in Condatum (present-day Rennes) and is extremely charming. In the book "Asterix the Legionnary," Obelix has a crush on her, but she ends up marrying the tall, handsome and muscular Tragicomix.

    Author: Verena Greb (eg)


Long red braided hair, black trousers, gold headphones and grumpy teenage disposition: Adrenaline, the teenage daughter of famous Gaul chief Vercingetorix, is the central character of the 38th book in the French series celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. 

The clever Gaul Asterix and his oversized sidekick Obelix are tasked with ensuring Adrenaline's safety as she explores adolescent rebellion and is hunted down by the Romans.

Read more: New 'Asterix' comic features Julian Assange lookalike

Author Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrator Didier Conrad stayed true to the original format developed by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. "We didn't want to develop a character who would be based on her seductive side as we usually do with female characters in Asterix. Most of the time they are young attractive women who seduce Obelix and their role stops there," Conrad said.

Neues Asterix-Heft «Die Tochter des Vercingetorix» vorgestellt (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Glaubitz)

Illustrator Didier Conrad (l) and author Jean-Yves Ferri

The story also deals with the inter-generational gap between Asterix, Obelix and the young chieftain's daughter.

"In terms of the vocabulary it was quite amusing because I had to create a sort of teenage language for the time. We don't have a lot of documentation about that. So the idea was to use certain expressions like teenagers do," said Ferri, the scriptwriter.

Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter, with a print-run of five million copies, is released on October 24. A global phenomenon, the Asterix books have been translated into more than 100 languages and more than 370 million copies of the books have been sold worldwide. The Gauls' adventures have also been adapted into various movies and cartoons series.

  • A scene from 'Asterix. Operation Hinkelstein' (Foto: picture alliance/dpa/United Archives/IFTN)

    High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix

    Steinríkur

    His name is the same in almost every language: Obelix. He is Asterix's rotund companion who fell into a cauldron of magic potion as a child and since then has possessed superhuman strength. In Icelandic, however, the name of this emotional giant is "Steinríkur," which roughly translated means "rich in stones." It probably alludes to the monoliths that he loves and carries around with him.

  • A scene from the film 'Asterix in America' (Foto: picture alliance/dpa/United Archives)

    High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix

    Witblix

    Obelix's best friend contrasts starkly with his stout master. The little white pup is named Idefix in both the original French and in the German translation, and his name is a word play on the French term "Idée Fixe" — a possessive or reoccurring idea or motive. For South African readers, the dog's name is also a pun relating to thought and the mind: "Witblix" is Afrikaans for "flash of genius."

  • Troubadix (Asterix®/2017 Les Éditions Albert René)

    High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix

    Kawlorobix

    The village troubadour is a lovable guy — if it weren't for his terrible voice, which always manages to annoy his neighbors. His English name, "Cacofonix," alludes to his highly jarring — cacophonous — voice, while his German name "Troubadix" is a pun on the word "troubadour," a poet-musician of the Middle Ages. In Bengali, he's named "Kawlorobix," which means "raising a racket about nothing."

  • A scene showing Getafix, Asterix and Obelix in front of a cauldron (Foto: Les Éditions Albert René)

    High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix

    Aspirinix

    His specialty is a magic potion that gives the drinker superhuman strength. In the French original, the white-bearded druid's name "Panoramix" refers to his broad knowledge. In English, his name "Getafix" reminds the reader that he is the guy to go to when you need a potion of any sort! His Serbian name is particularly creative: "Aspirinix" — a word tribute to the well-known headache medicine.

  • Asterix in front of a fire (DPA)

    High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix

    Yali

    Asterix is the star of the Gauls. The petite warrior always manages to defeat the Romans using his sharp wits — and with a little help from Getafix's magic potion. It's no wonder that in Chinese, Asterix's name is translated as "Yali," which roughly means power.

    Author: Antje Binder (cmb)


eg/sb (Reuters, dpa)

