Asterix gets an update with teenage rebel character

Long red braided hair, black trousers, gold headphones and grumpy teenage disposition: Adrenaline, the teenage daughter of famous Gaul chief Vercingetorix, is the central character of the 38th book in the French series celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The clever Gaul Asterix and his oversized sidekick Obelix are tasked with ensuring Adrenaline's safety as she explores adolescent rebellion and is hunted down by the Romans.

Author Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrator Didier Conrad stayed true to the original format developed by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. "We didn't want to develop a character who would be based on her seductive side as we usually do with female characters in Asterix. Most of the time they are young attractive women who seduce Obelix and their role stops there," Conrad said.

Illustrator Didier Conrad (l) and author Jean-Yves Ferri

The story also deals with the inter-generational gap between Asterix, Obelix and the young chieftain's daughter.

"In terms of the vocabulary it was quite amusing because I had to create a sort of teenage language for the time. We don't have a lot of documentation about that. So the idea was to use certain expressions like teenagers do," said Ferri, the scriptwriter.

Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter, with a print-run of five million copies, is released on October 24. A global phenomenon, the Asterix books have been translated into more than 100 languages and more than 370 million copies of the books have been sold worldwide. The Gauls' adventures have also been adapted into various movies and cartoons series.

High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix Steinríkur His name is the same in almost every language: Obelix. He is Asterix's rotund companion who fell into a cauldron of magic potion as a child and since then has possessed superhuman strength. In Icelandic, however, the name of this emotional giant is "Steinríkur," which roughly translated means "rich in stones." It probably alludes to the monoliths that he loves and carries around with him.

High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix Witblix Obelix's best friend contrasts starkly with his stout master. The little white pup is named Idefix in both the original French and in the German translation, and his name is a word play on the French term "Idée Fixe" — a possessive or reoccurring idea or motive. For South African readers, the dog's name is also a pun relating to thought and the mind: "Witblix" is Afrikaans for "flash of genius."

High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix Kawlorobix The village troubadour is a lovable guy — if it weren't for his terrible voice, which always manages to annoy his neighbors. His English name, "Cacofonix," alludes to his highly jarring — cacophonous — voice, while his German name "Troubadix" is a pun on the word "troubadour," a poet-musician of the Middle Ages. In Bengali, he's named "Kawlorobix," which means "raising a racket about nothing."

High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix Aspirinix His specialty is a magic potion that gives the drinker superhuman strength. In the French original, the white-bearded druid's name "Panoramix" refers to his broad knowledge. In English, his name "Getafix" reminds the reader that he is the guy to go to when you need a potion of any sort! His Serbian name is particularly creative: "Aspirinix" — a word tribute to the well-known headache medicine.

High Five: The wildest names in Asterix and Obelix Yali Asterix is the star of the Gauls. The petite warrior always manages to defeat the Romans using his sharp wits — and with a little help from Getafix's magic potion. It's no wonder that in Chinese, Asterix's name is translated as "Yali," which roughly means power. Author: Antje Binder (cmb)



