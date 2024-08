Phil Gayle | Amal Dib

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024

The killings of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut have sparked protests across the Middle East, and made a diplomatic solution to the war in Gaza less likely. DW's Amal Dib talks about how the incidents may shape the future of the conflict.