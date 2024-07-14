Assassination attempt on Trump shocks US

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has left the US in shock. Many are worried about an escalation of political violence during the intense election campaign.

During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, several gunshots rang out across the venue while former president Donald Trump was speaking. He had just started his speech, the last before he was expected to go to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. Loud pops, which some eyewitnesses likened to fireworks, could be heard from off-stage. At the same time, Trump brushed his right ear before Secret Service agents immediately rushed to the stage. They pulled him down and huddled over him until the scene was secure.

Trump sustained an injury to his upper right ear but was otherwise unharmed. One visitor to the rally was killed, and two others severely injured. The gunman was shot and killed by Secret Service agents. The FBI has confirmed that the shooting was an "assassination attempt" and has taken over the lead in the investigation.



President Joe Biden condemned the violence, calling it "sick" and adding that it had no place in American society. He said he was grateful to the Secret Service for getting Trump to safety and then called on all Americans to "unite as one nation to condemn it." Vice President Kamala Harris and several world leaders condemned the attempt on Trump's life, saying such violence has no place in politics.

Below is a collection of articles and videos on the events as they unfolded and analysis of the political situation.