Assassination attempt on Trump shocks US

July 14, 2024

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has left the US in shock. Many are worried about an escalation of political violence during the intense election campaign.

Image: Takayuki Fuchigami/AP Photo/picture alliance

During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, several gunshots rang out across the venue while former president Donald Trump was speaking. He had just started his speech, the last before he was expected to go to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. Loud pops, which some eyewitnesses likened to fireworks, could be heard from off-stage. At the same time, Trump brushed his right ear before Secret Service agents immediately rushed to the stage. They pulled him down and huddled over him until the scene was secure.

Trump sustained an injury to his upper right ear but was otherwise unharmed. One visitor to the rally was killed, and two others severely injured. The gunman was shot and killed by Secret Service agents. The FBI has confirmed that the shooting was an "assassination attempt" and has taken over the lead in the investigation. 

President Joe Biden condemned the violence, calling it "sick" and adding that it had no place in American society. He said he was grateful to the Secret Service for getting Trump to safety and then called on all Americans to "unite as one nation to condemn it." Vice President Kamala Harris and several world leaders condemned the attempt on Trump's life, saying such violence has no place in politics. 

Below is a collection of articles and videos on the events as they unfolded and analysis of the political situation. 

Reports & Analysis

Police snipers on top of a roof at the Trump rally

Fact Check: Fake suspects in Trump's assassination attempt

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump has triggered a surge of misinformation across social media platforms.
PoliticsJuly 14, 2024
Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service agents, raises his fist after being shot at. A large US flag is flying against a blue sky behind him

Photo of bloodied, defiant Trump takes on patriotic meaning

The image of Donald Trump raising his fist moments after being shot at fits in perfectly with patriotic US iconography.
PoliticsJuly 14, 2024
A giant American flag is raised behind a stand of supporters of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler.

Eyewitnesses: Fear, confusion, security woes at Trump rally

At first nobody realized it was gunfire, eyewitnesses told journalists at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.
PoliticsJuly 14, 2024
Trump surrounded by bodyguards, blood on his face, fist clenched.

The symbolism behind Trump's clenched fist

Right after he was attacked, a bloodied Donald Trump raised his clenched fist, leading to iconic photos.
CultureJuly 15, 2024
Kenney riding in a car in Dallas with his wife and other before being shot

US presidential assassinations and attempts

Politicians have been targeted for everything from a desire to change US policy to an obsession with a Hollywood actor.
HistoryJuly 14, 2024
Supporters of presidential candidate former US President Donald await his arrival

Trump to be formally declared Republican candidate

Donald Trump is set to become the Republican presidential nominee at the Party’s National Convention in Milwaukee.
PoliticsJuly 15, 202402:35 min
European leaders react to Trump shooting: DW correspondents

World leaders condemned the assasination attempt on Trump. DW correspondents report how Europe reacts to the shooting.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202405:30 min
Trump supports at the rally sitting on the ground after the shooting

Trump rally shooting: How it unfolded in pictures

A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Pennsylvania caused shock around the United States and the world.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202412 images
Is democracy in US under threat after attack on Trump?

Clayton Allen, a policy analyst at the Eurasia Group think tank, spoke to DW about the state of democracy in the US.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202404:44 min
USA Butler Trump nach Schüssen Faust

AP photographer Evan Vucci: 'A moment in American history'

Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci talks about the photos he took after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202401:21 min
Biden needs to 'calm the situation'

Stormy-Annika Mildner of the Aspen Institute says Biden must calm the situation following the attempt on Trump's life.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202405:59 min
Man reacting to news of Trump shooting

US reacts: 'Our democracy feels like it's on a precipice'

Americans have said the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is an indicator of how divided the country has become..
PoliticsJuly 14, 202400:51 min
