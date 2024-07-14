  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024Israel-Hamas warUkraine
PoliticsUnited States of America

Assassination attempt of Trump shocks US: an overview

July 14, 2024

An attempted assassination of Donald Trump has left the US in shock. Many are worried about an escalation of political violence during the intense election campaign.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iGMK
USA | Attentat auf Donald Trump bei Wahlkampfauftritt in Butler
Image: Takayuki Fuchigami/AP Photo/picture alliance

During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, several gunshots rang out across the venue while former president Donald Trump was speaking. He had only just started his speech, the last before he was expected to go to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. Loud pops, which some eyewitnesses likened to fireworks, could be heard from off stage. At the same time, Trump brushed his right ear before Secret Service agents immediately rushed to the stage. They pulled him down and huddled over him until the scene was secure.

Trump sustained an injury to his upper right ear but was otherwise unharmed. One visitor to the rally was killed and two others severely injured. The gunman was shot and killed by Secret Service agents. The FBI has confirmed that the shooting was an "assassination attempt" and has taken over the lead in the investigation. 

President Joe Biden condemned the violence, calling it "sick" and adding that it had no place in American society. He said he was grateful to the Secret Service for getting Trump to safety and then called on all Americans to "unite as one nation to condemn it." Vice President Kamala Harris and several world leaders condemned the attempt on Trump's life, saying such violence has no place in politics. 

Below is a collection of articles and videos on the events as they unfolded and analysis of the political situation. 

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service agents, raises his fist after being shot at. A large US flag is flying against a blue sky behind him

Photo of bloodied, defiant Trump takes on patriotic meaning

The image of Donald Trump raising his fist moments after being shot at fits in perfectly with patriotic US iconography.
PoliticsJuly 14, 2024
Kenney riding in a car in Dallas with his wife and other before being shot

US presidential assassinations and attempts: a timeline

Politicians have been targeted for everything from a desire to change US policy to an obsession with a Hollywood actor.
HistoryJuly 14, 2024
external

European leaders react to Trump shooting: DW correspondents

World leaders condemned the assasination attempt on Trump. DW correspondents report how Europe reacts to the shooting.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202405:30 min
Trump supports at the rally sitting on the ground after the shooting

Trump rally shooting: How it unfolded in pictures

A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Pennsylvania caused shock around the United States and the world.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202412 images
USA Butler Trump nach Schüssen Faust

AP photographer Evan Vucci: 'A moment in American history'

Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci talks about the photos he took after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202401:21 min
external

Biden needs to 'calm the situation'

Stormy-Annika Mildner of the Aspen Institute says Biden must calm the situation following the attempt on Trump's life.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202405:59 min
Man reacting to news of Trump shooting

US reacts: 'Our democracy feels like it's on a precipice'

Americans have said the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is an indicator of how divided the country has become..
PoliticsJuly 14, 202400:51 min
USA Butler | Schüsse bei Auftritt von Donald Trump

Questions arise about how Trump shooter got so close

Eyewitnesses saw the man who shot at Donald Trump on a nearby roof. The Secret Service will be questioned about this.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202410:36 min
external

Russia claims "violence is a tradition in US politics"

DW's Juri Rescheto reports on how Moscow sees the assassination attempt on Trump as part of the US political tradition.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202400:43 min
external

US President Biden condemns attack on Donald Trump

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence," Joe Biden said, after shots were fired at Donald Trump.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202403:13 min
external

Attempt on Trump's life 'a terrible crime', Zelenskyy says

World leaders have reacted with shock and condemned the attempted assassination on Donald Trump. Among them is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Ukraine.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202400:36 min
external

Watch: FBI holds press conference on Trump rally shooting

The FBI says it is working "tirelessly" to find out what the motive was for the alleged assasination attempt.
PoliticsJuly 14, 202401:04 min
Show more stories