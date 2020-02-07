Assange lawyer: Trump 'offered pardon' in exchange for denying Russia role in email leak

US President Donald Trump offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon if he agreed to say that Russia was not involved in the 2016 Democratic National Committee (DNC) email leak, Assange's lawyer told a court on Wednesday.

At a preliminary hearing in the Westminster Magistrate's court, Assange's barrister in his preliminary hearing, Edward Fitzgerald, referred to a statement by another Assange lawyer, who said that former Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher had visited Assange while he was at the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2017.

The statement read that Rohrabacher had been sent by the president to offer "a pardon or some other way out, if Mr. Assange ... said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks" in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

'A complete fabrication'

The White House denied the lawyer's claim.

"The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he's an ex-congressman. He's never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Rohrabacher also denied the allegations in a statement on his website.

"When speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him," the statement read.

"At no time did I offer a deal made by the President, nor did I say I was representing the President," he added.

This comes as Assange, who is currently in a British prison, is challenging an extradition to the US on charges of espionage.

If found guilty in the US, Assange could face 175 years in jail.

