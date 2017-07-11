 Assailants attack Hayat hotel in Mogadishu | News | DW | 19.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Assailants attack Hayat hotel in Mogadishu

Gunmen have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Several explosions and gunfire were heard outside the building.

DW News Breaking

Gunmen have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Friday.

"Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel, and then the other hit the gate of the hotel. We believe the fighters are inside the hotel," a police officer who gave his name as only Ahmed, told the Reuters news agency.

Unverified images posted on social media show smoke billowing from the hotel. There are also reports of sporadic gunfire. 

No other details or possible casualty figures were immediately available.

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the assault, the militant Islamist group al-Shabab attacks Mogadishu frequently.

This is a developing news story, more details to come.

lo/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Advertisement