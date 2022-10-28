  1. Skip to content
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi
Pelosi's husband, Paul, was assaulted during a break-in at the couple's homeImage: Fabio Frustaci/ANS/ZUMA//picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted

14 minutes ago

https://p.dw.com/p/4Io6O

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's home in California on Friday.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Democratic House speaker, who is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

 

More to come on this breaking news story 

