Assad forces retake key Syrian highway

Bashar Assad's forces reclaimed an important highway that links the Syrian capital Damascus with Aleppo. It is another important gain for the regime in recent weeks.
Russia-backed Syrian government troops regained control of the important M5 highway for the first time in eight years, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
The M5 links the Syrian capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, and runs through the cities of Hama and Homs. Sections of the road have been in rebel hands since 2012.
The remaining section of the M5 was within the Rashideen al-Rabea area near Aleppo, which Syrian government forces retook on Tuesday, according to the observatory.
It is another victory for Assad's government troops since it launched an offensive against Syria's last rebel-held pockets in December last year. There has also been fierce fighting in recent days around Idlib — one of the last strongholds of anti-regime fighters, as well as home to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people trying to escape the fighting.
Tensions build between Russia and Syria
Tension between Syria and Turkey has been growing as regime forces, aided by Russia, continue their push north. Turkey says the advance will force more displaced people over its border.
On Monday, regime forces killed five Turkish soldiers deployed in the region, despite a ceasefire arrangement between Turkey and Russia in January.
The war in Syria, which started with a popular movement against Assad's rule that was brutally repressed, has killed more than 380,000 people in nine years and displaced around half of the country's population.
kmm/ng (dpa, AFP)
