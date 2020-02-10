 Assad forces retake key Syrian highway | News | DW | 11.02.2020

News

Assad forces retake key Syrian highway

Bashar Assad's forces reclaimed an important highway that links the Syrian capital Damascus with Aleppo. It is another important gain for the regime in recent weeks.

Syrian soldier stands with gun in the M5 highway

Russia-backed Syrian government troops regained control of the important M5 highway for the first time in eight years, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.

The M5 links the Syrian capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, and runs through the cities of Hama and Homs. Sections of the road have been in rebel hands since 2012.

The remaining section of the M5 was within the Rashideen al-Rabea area near Aleppo, which Syrian government forces retook on Tuesday, according to the observatory.

It is another victory for Assad's government troops since it launched an offensive against Syria's last rebel-held pockets in December last year.

There has also been fierce fighting in recent days around Idlib — one of the last strongholds of anti-regime fighters, as well as home to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people trying to escape the fighting.

Tensions build between Russia and Syria

Tension between Syria and Turkey has been growing as regime forces, aided by Russia, continue their push north. Turkey says the advance will force more displaced people over its border.

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels on Tuesday downed a helicopter, believed to belong to the Syrian government in the town of Nairab, in the Idlib region, reported Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.

It comes a day after regime forces killed five Turkish soldiers deployed in the region, despite a ceasefire arrangement between Turkey and Russia in January.

The war in Syria, which started with a popular movement against Assad's rule that was brutally repressed, has killed more than 380,000 people in nine years and displaced around half of the country's population.

  • A woman sits with her children at a soil field in cold weather at Harbanush village, Idlib. Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Nowhere to seek shelter

    Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

  • Smoke blows over the village of Bsaqla during reported strikes by Syrian pro-regime forces. Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Constant fear of airstrikes

    Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

  • A man clears rubble at a damaged hospital ward in Saraqib. Amer Alhamwe / AFP

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Rubble and glass

    Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

  • A family outside their makeshift tent at the Al-Ihsan camp. Esref Musa / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Making do with little

    Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

  • A drone photo shows tents at a camp hosting displaced Syrian families from Idlib. Erdal Turkoglu / Anadolu Agency.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Sprawling tent town

    According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

  • White helmets and locals conduct a rescue operation in Idlib. Izzedin Idlibi / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Facilities in short supply

    Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.


kmm/ng (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

