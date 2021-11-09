 Ask Derrick: Vaccine availability | Covid-19 Special | DW | 05.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: Vaccine availability

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at why it may not yet be possible to get a COVID-19 jab everywhere.

Watch video 02:16

More in the Media Center

Ask Derrick: Novavax Rollout 09.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments 02.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments 01.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Degrees of approval 27.10.2021

More from Ask Derrick

Our science correspondent answers your questions. Can you test positive for COVID after a jab?

Ask Derrick: Does the jab cause a positive tests? 10.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Is everyone equally susceptible to COVID-19? 08.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Vaccination after COVID-19 04.11.2021

What are authorities now saying about vaccinating children under 12?

Ask Derrick: Jabs for kids 03.11.2021

More from Covid-19 Special

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Are boosters necessary? 10.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Sri Lanka's Tourism Revival 08.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Germany's growing caseload 05.11.2021

Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: A cure for coronavirus? 04.11.2021

Read also

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.

Carter Dickerson, 5, embraced by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and his mother, Angela Richardson, picks out a sticker after receiving his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside Mary's Center in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US parents split over COVID vaccines for young children 10.11.2021

The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.

A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.