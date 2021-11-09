Ask Derrick: Vaccination after COVID-19

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at why vaccination against coronavirus makes a lot of sense, even if you've had the disease.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Germany's COVID-19 infection rate is spiraling. Now, the three parties set to form Germany's next government are putting together new rules to curb the coronavirus.
In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
