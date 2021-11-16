 Ask Derrick: Reusing masks | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 17.11.2021

DW News

Ask Derrick: Reusing masks

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at whether boiling used masks in water can clean them of pathogens.

November 5, 2021, Lviv, Lvivska, Ukraine: People wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus sit in a tram. (Credit Image: © Mykola Tys/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

COVID: When and where is the infection risk high? 17.11.2021

We've all heard it: You're more likely to catch COVID indoors than outdoors. But once you're inside, there are different factors that determine the risk level. And you shouldn't throw caution to the wind outside either.

08.11.21 *** Coronavirus in Deutschland - Covid-19-Dashboard des Robert Koch-Institut 08.11.2021: Robert Koch-Institut: 7-Tage-Inzidenz 201,1. 7-Tage-Fallzahl 167.213. COVID-19-F‰lle 4.782.546. Zugang um 15.513 gegen¸ber dem Vortag. COVID-19-Todesf‰lle 96.558. Zugang um 33 gegen¸ber dem Vortag. *** Coronavirus in Germany Covid 19 Dashboard of the Robert Koch Institute 08 11 2021 Robert Koch Institute 7 days Incidence 201.1 7 days Number of cases 167 213 COVID 19 cases 4 782 546 Addition of 15 513 compared to the previous day COVID 19 deaths 96 558 Addition of 33 compared to the previous day

5 reasons Germany's COVID-19 infections are soaring 11.11.2021

Germany is facing a massive fourth COVID-19 wave even though two-thirds of its population is vaccinated. Here's why.

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Im Intensiv- und Überwachungsbereich im Klinikum Südstadt wird eine Patientin von Krankenschwester Steffi medizinisch versorgt. Die Krankenhausgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (KGMV) hat die zukünftige Landesregierung zu mehr Investitionsbereitschaft aufgerufen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany hits new infection high as fourth COVID wave rages 17.11.2021

Germany has reported the highest rate of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. State premiers are set to meet to discuss measures to curb the spread.