 Ask Derrick: Long-term jab side effects? | Covid-19 Special | DW | 15.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: Long-term jab side effects?

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at whether there has ever been a vaccine that has had unwanted effects years in the future.

Watch video 02:48

More in the Media Center

Ask Derrick: Novavax Rollout 09.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Vaccine availability 05.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Vaccination after COVID-19 04.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Degrees of approval 27.10.2021

More from Ask Derrick

Ask Derrick: Returning to Our Senses Post-Infection 12.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Does delta spread easier on surfaces? 11.11.2021

Our science correspondent answers your questions. Can you test positive for COVID after a jab?

Ask Derrick: Does the jab cause a positive tests? 10.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Is everyone equally susceptible to COVID-19? 08.11.2021

More from Covid-19 Special

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: What went wrong, Germany? 15.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Can we trust the official statistics? 12.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Are boosters necessary? 10.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Sri Lanka's Tourism Revival 08.11.2021

Read also

Carter Dickerson, 5, embraced by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and his mother, Angela Richardson, picks out a sticker after receiving his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside Mary's Center in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US parents split over COVID vaccines for young children 10.11.2021

The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.

Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.

Concept children diabetes children with glucometer learning to check blood sugar level at home. Learn to use a glucometer. Education of diabetic kids, at hospital

Undiagnosed diabetes a COVID risk in Africa, WHO warns 11.11.2021

Data from 13 African countries has found a 10.2% case fatality rate in COVID-19 patients with diabetes, compared with 2.5% for COVID-19 patients overall.

(200923) -- AGRA, Sept. 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Visitors take slefies with the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sept. 23, 2020. India's iconic monument of love - Taj Mahal, which was closed on March 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was reopened Monday to tourists, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

COVID: India opens borders to vaccinated foreign tourists 15.11.2021

It is the first time India has opened its borders to foreign travelers since imposing a strict lockdown in March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.