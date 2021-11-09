Ask Derrick: Long-term jab side effects?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at whether there has ever been a vaccine that has had unwanted effects years in the future.
The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.
Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
Data from 13 African countries has found a 10.2% case fatality rate in COVID-19 patients with diabetes, compared with 2.5% for COVID-19 patients overall.
It is the first time India has opened its borders to foreign travelers since imposing a strict lockdown in March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
