Ask Derrick: Jabs for kids

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what health authorities are now saying about vaccinating children under the age of 12.
The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.
Germany's COVID-19 infection rate is spiraling. Now, the three parties set to form Germany's next government are putting together new rules to curb the coronavirus.
In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version