Ask Derrick: Is there a booster to coronavirus variants

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
COVID-19 vaccine makers have plans to update their jabs so they can handle the delta and omicron variants.
Experts in Germany say we're unprepared for the inevitable: Hundreds of thousands of omicron infections per day. That is how infectious the new variant is.
Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned of a "massive fifth wave" due to the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.
The EU's health agency has warned "vaccination alone" will not stop omicron. The agency is calling for more preventative measures. Follow DW for the latest.
It's unclear whether omicron causes milder symptoms than other coronavirus variants — though experts still urge the public to get vaccinated. In the UK, at least one death due to the omicron variant has been confirmed.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version