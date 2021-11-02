Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what therapies are available if you fall ill with COVID-19, and how effective they are.
The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.
Merck & Co. signed a pact allowing generic drug makers royalty-free license to manufacture its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill. The medication has been found to reduce hospitalizations among patients by half.
The US pharmaceutical giant says its experimental drug was highly effective at cutting rates of hospitalization and death. It is now seeking speedy approval.
After tests that have yet to face peer review, US pharma concern Merck reports that its antviral pill can reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths by half. Merck says it has lined up contracts if regulators approve.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version