 Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments

Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what therapies are available if you fall ill with COVID-19, and how effective they are.

Read also

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY?

COVID: UK greenlights Merck antiviral pill 04.11.2021

The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.

Dieses undatierte von Merck & Co. zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt ein neues antivirale Corona-Medikament. Das neue Corona-Medikament des US-Pharmakonzerns Merck reduziert bei Risiko-Patienten einer klinischen Studie zufolge deutlich die Wahrscheinlichkeit sehr schwerer Verläufe. Man wolle sich so schnell wie möglich um den Einsatz in den USA bemühen und auch entsprechende Anträge bei Behörden weltweit stellen, teilte der auch unter dem Namen MSD bekannte Konzern am 01.10.2021 mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

USA: Merck & Co. greenlights generic COVID pill manufacturing 27.10.2021

Merck & Co. signed a pact allowing generic drug makers royalty-free license to manufacture its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill. The medication has been found to reduce hospitalizations among patients by half.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration taken September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Pfizer claims COVID pill cuts risk of severe COVID by 89% 05.11.2021

The US pharmaceutical giant says its experimental drug was highly effective at cutting rates of hospitalization and death. It is now seeking speedy approval.

ARCHIV - Schriftzug von Merck & Co. am Hauptsitz in Whitehouse Station in New Jersey in den USA (Archivfoto vom 09.03.2009). Merck & Co will sich mit einem weiteren Stellenabbau für die zunehmende Konkurrenz durch Generikahersteller rüsten. Noch sprudeln bei Merck & Co die Gewinne - aber bereits im kommenden Jahr läuft für das wichtigste Medikament der Patentschutz aus. Foto: Justin Lane +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

Merck says antiviral COVID-19 pill halves death and hospitalizations 01.10.2021

After tests that have yet to face peer review, US pharma concern Merck reports that its antviral pill can reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths by half. Merck says it has lined up contracts if regulators approve.