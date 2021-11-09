Ask Derrick: Can smoking spread COVID-19?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at whether there is any evidence coronavirus can be spread more easily by smokers.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was sentenced to death for trafficking drugs into Singapore. His lawyers have argued that his mental disability affects his decision-making and impulse control.
A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.
Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off-limits for the unvaccinated.
