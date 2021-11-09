 Ask Derrick: Can smoking spread COVID-19? | Covid-19 Special | DW | 29.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: Can smoking spread COVID-19?

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at whether there is any evidence coronavirus can be spread more easily by smokers.

Watch video 02:29

More in the Media Center

Ask Derrick: Novavax Rollout 09.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments 02.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments 01.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Exercising after COVID 22.10.2021

More from Ask Derrick

Our science correspondent answers your questions. Can you test positive for COVID after a jab?

Ask Derrick: Does the jab cause a positive tests? 10.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Is everyone equally susceptible to COVID-19? 08.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Vaccine availability 05.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Vaccination after COVID-19 04.11.2021

More from Covid-19 Special

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Are boosters necessary? 10.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Sri Lanka's Tourism Revival 08.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Germany's growing caseload 05.11.2021

Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: A cure for coronavirus? 04.11.2021

Read also

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Activists attend a candlelight vigil against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, outside the Singaporean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Singapore's High Court has halted the imminent execution of a Malaysian man believed to have a mental disability, amid pleas from the international community and rights groups. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Singapore stays execution of Malaysian after COVID infection 09.11.2021

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was sentenced to death for trafficking drugs into Singapore. His lawyers have argued that his mental disability affects his decision-making and impulse control.

Auf der Covid-Station, einem Bereich der Operativen Intensivstation vom Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, steht eine Physiotherapeutin am Bett einer Patientin. Auf der Intensivstation wächst seit Tagen die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankten mit schweren Verläufen, darunter immer mehr jüngere Patenten zwischen 30 und 60 Jahren. | +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Merkel urges COVID talks amid record daily caseload 10.11.2021

A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.

Revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, at 11.11 am in Cologne, Germany, November 11, 2016, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany: Carnival party is on despite COVID wave 10.11.2021

Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off-limits for the unvaccinated.