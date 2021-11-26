Ask Derrick: antiviral COVID-19 treatments

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams discusses molnupiravir and other antiviral therapies against SARS-CoV-2 currently in development
Authorities could soon grant emergency use for the first at-home treatment for Americans. However, concerns over potential side effects remain.
The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.
Merck & Co. signed a pact allowing generic drug makers royalty-free license to manufacture its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill. The medication has been found to reduce hospitalizations among patients by half.
The WHO said low inoculation rates are fueling variants of COVID-19. Meanwhile, South African health experts believe there's a chance the omicron variant may not cause severe infection. DW has the latest.
