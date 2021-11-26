 Ask Derrick: antiviral COVID-19 treatments | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 07.12.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you.

DW News

Ask Derrick: antiviral COVID-19 treatments

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams discusses molnupiravir and other antiviral therapies against SARS-CoV-2 currently in development

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY, AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY/File Photo

US health panel backs Merck COVID pill 01.12.2021

Authorities could soon grant emergency use for the first at-home treatment for Americans. However, concerns over potential side effects remain.

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY?

COVID: UK greenlights Merck antiviral pill 04.11.2021

The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.

Dieses undatierte von Merck & Co. zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt ein neues antivirale Corona-Medikament. Das neue Corona-Medikament des US-Pharmakonzerns Merck reduziert bei Risiko-Patienten einer klinischen Studie zufolge deutlich die Wahrscheinlichkeit sehr schwerer Verläufe. Man wolle sich so schnell wie möglich um den Einsatz in den USA bemühen und auch entsprechende Anträge bei Behörden weltweit stellen, teilte der auch unter dem Namen MSD bekannte Konzern am 01.10.2021 mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

USA: Merck & Co. greenlights generic COVID pill manufacturing 27.10.2021

Merck & Co. signed a pact allowing generic drug makers royalty-free license to manufacture its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill. The medication has been found to reduce hospitalizations among patients by half.

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a ceremony to launch a multiyear partnership with Qatar on making FIFA Football World Cup 2022 and mega sporting events healthy and safe at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, October 18, 2021. Fabrice Coffrini/ Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Coronavirus digest: WHO warns world creating 'toxic' recipe for new variants 01.12.2021

The WHO said low inoculation rates are fueling variants of COVID-19. Meanwhile, South African health experts believe there's a chance the omicron variant may not cause severe infection. DW has the latest.