Asia's triple whammy — China slowdown, trade war and chips

They used to say that when the United States sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold. These days, you can apply this economic metaphor equally to China, whose global influence is being felt like never before.

In Asia, the impact is multiplied. Many Asian economies prioritized strong trade links with China long before the 2008/9 financial crisis took hold. So amid the Great Recession, as Beijing unleashed a RMB 4 trillion ($586 billion, €526 billion) super stimulus program for the Chinese economy, its positive effects rippled across the region and exports to China soared.

"Today, many Asian economies are now more reliant on China than any other country, including the US," Jayant Menon, a lead economist at the Asian Development Bank, told DW.

He noted that China was the biggest trading partner for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic bloc, with trade amounting to $591 billion last year.

At the same time, the region has become increasingly vulnerable to any economic slowdown in the Asian powerhouse.

Stalling growth

China's gross domestic product (GDP) has now fallen for two years in a row, to 6.6% last year. The economy slowed even further in the second quarter of 2019 to 6.2% — the most sluggish growth rate in nearly three decades. Some economists predict even more weak growth in the second half. This slowdown has spurred a similar ripple effect across Asia.

"Growth in Asia, excluding China, has slowed quite sharply over the past year," said Gareth Leather, Asia economist at the London-based Capital Economics. "The region is now growing at its weakest pace since the financial crisis."

The end of the latest chapter in China's incredible growth story is already impacting the region

Indonesia, for example, saw exports to China, its biggest trading partner, drop 11% in 2018. Singapore's exports to China fell for the fourth month in a row in June. South Korea and Japan, too, have reported similar drops in trade with Beijing this year, compared to last.

According to Bloomberg, even North Korea is likely facing its worst downturn since a 1990s famine, after trade with China fell by half in 2018. Beijing has upheld international sanctions that banned imports of seafood, iron and iron ore.

Overreliance on China

Having grown wealthy from massive exports of electronics, petroleum products, palm oil, iron and copper ore to China, many Asian countries can now expect to be walloped if Chinese growth continues to stall, as many economists expect.

"If you're a big commodity exporter, you're very vulnerable," Leather told DW.

India, on the other hand, which doesn't rely so much on exports to China, could benefit from its rival Asian power's slowdown and the US-China trade war.

Media attention has focused on Trump's aggressive trade policy that has seen both sides levy billions in tariffs on each other's goods. However, China's economy was slowing long before US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of unfair trade practices and the theft of American intellectual property.

Years of excessive lending to spur the building of ultramodern Chinese cities, which kept thousands of loss-making state-run enterprises solvent, had to end at some point.

Part of the contraction is also down to efforts to stamp out rampant corruption, China's leaders say, along with changes in consumption habits among the nearly 1.4 billion population.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country China's auto slump persists The world's largest automotive market last year saw its first annual sales drop in more than two decades. A 5.8% fall was recorded by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The rout has continued into 2019, with sales dropping 21% in the first four months compared to last year. Beijing is due to introduce stimulus measures, including incentives for first-time and rural car buyers.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country Trade war hits Chinese exports China's exports to the world sank 2.7% year-on-year in April. Exports to the US, meanwhile, dropped 13.2% amid a worsening trade conflict with Washington. Over the first four months of year, China's exports rose just 0.2% over the year. Manufacturing is expected to take a further hit as Hong Kong and Taiwan firms pull some of their production out of China to avoid US tariffs.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country P2P loan industry dries up A major upheaval is underway in China's peer-to-peer (P2P) finance sector after numerous cases of fraud and negligence. Thousands of platforms have gone bust or just disappeared, leaving investors nursing heavy losses. A government crackdown on lenders means millions of Chinese consumers now have no alternative credit line.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country Consumers feel the pinch Chinese consumers are cutting back on everyday spending. Clothing sales fell for the first time since 2009, while overall retail sales in April rose at their slowest pace in 15 years. With a huge stock market rout eating up retail investors' profits, the easy money that many middle- to low-income consumers have used to spend on designer and branded goods dried up.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country Has the property bubble burst? There are conflicting reports about China's long-booming property market. Last year, investors of apartments started protesting outside developers' offices after the values of their flats plummeted between purchase and construction. Although some reports suggest prices are rising again, particularly in the four largest cities, authorities are keen to avoid the property market overheating.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country Zombie firms faces closure A massive stimulus program in 2009 saw cheap loans offered to thousands of state-run industrial enterprises, including steel, aluminum, cement and coal producers. The investments created huge overcapacity in several sectors, and many firms relied on subsidies to stay afloat. Chinese authorities have since set a 2020 deadline to shut these "zombie firms," leaving behind an even bigger rust belt.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country China's hidden joblessness Officially, unemployment remains low in China. However, most of the 280 million migrant workers from rural areas aren't counted in official statistics. Gavekal Dragonomics recently showed large state-funded industrial firms cut about 2.8 million jobs in 2018. Although the private sector has seen strong employment growth in recent years, surveys by job agencies suggest hiring is falling.

China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country Lies, damn lies and Chinese statistics The accuracy of official Chinese goverment statistics has been questioned for years. According to the Brookings Institute, China's gross domestic product (GDP) is some 12% smaller than officially claimed. Researchers believe growth between 2008 and 2016 was on average 1.7% lower. If extrapolated to 2018, China's official 6.6% GDP figure would be more like than 5.8%. Author: Nik Martin



Uncertainty remains

While the US-China trade war has undermined business confidence, prompting companies to delay investment, its effects are yet to be fully felt. Some Asian manufacturing hubs are even benefiting from the shift in production from China to elsewhere in the region, to avoid US tariffs.

As Beijing is unlikely to unleash the same kind of super-stimulus measures used in 2009 and 2015, and China's slowdown could well be prolonged, the rest of Asia may have to look elsewhere for growth.

"The deceleration trend is likely to continue," Catherine Yeung, executive director at Fidelity Investments in Hong Kong, told DW.

She said the firm was expecting future annual growth in China of between 5 and 6%, compared to 14.2% before the financial crisis and 10.6% in 2010.

Singapore is one of several Asian countries to see falling exports to China

Some economists think China's leaders will do more to boost consumption and restore business confidence. But unlike previous incentives, which sought to spur growth at any cost, Yeung said the government's latest stimulus measures are more targeted.

Their objective is "to aid sentiment around infrastructure investment while encouraging businesses to re-invest by offering tax cuts."

No more 'gung ho'

Capital Economics' Asia economist Leather also believes that Beijing is unlikely to be as "gung ho" as during previous periods of economic expansion. He said the enormous stimulus measures had aggravated problems in the financial sector.

"So now they're being very cautious about the amount that they're putting into the economy."

Leather also pointed to a third reason why some many Asian economies are slowing. Many of the region's electronics companies, including chipmakers, mismanaged their inventory cycles, he explained.

Despite a huge surge in electronics exports,"the expected increase in demand just wasn't there last year, so they have been left with this big stock of unsold inventories."

A big clue to the scale of the problem came when Apple and Samsung recently reported dismal quarterly results. The iPhone-maker saw a 17% fall in handset sales in the first quarter, while Samsung noted a weakness in its display and memory business.