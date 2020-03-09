 Asian markets, oil rebound after ′Black Monday′ shocks | News | DW | 10.03.2020

News

Asian markets, oil rebound after 'Black Monday' shocks

Stocks and oil prices have steadied and even bounced back after a "Black Monday" that saw them fall by about a third in value. Coronavirus and fuel prices had been blamed for the slump.

Stock exchange in Tokyo, Japan. (picture-alliance/Kyodo)

After a dramatic fall in oil prices, combined with further losses for global equities on Monday, both stocks and oil prices saw a small bounce at the start of Tuesday.

The fluctuations come amid fear of the spread of coronavirus and the collapse of the OPEC+ alliance, and the effect that both might have on the world economy.

Read more: Roiled by coronavirus panic, markets demand fresh stimulus

Oil prices saw a massive 30% drop on Monday, which is being referred to as "Black Monday" because of the enormous losses that the world stock markets faced that day.

With the Dow Jones Index losing over 2,000 points, an emergency break in early trade was called to control panic selling.

Watch video 02:02

Stock market rally goes into overdrive

However, oil prices jumped over 6% to come back from its previously precarious position on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei index opened three percent lower early Tuesday but made some gains in the early hours to settle closer to 1.5% lower.

After falling 6.5%, the South Korean markets stabilized on Tuesday and were down 0.4%. Similarly, Australia's ASX started the day being 4% lower but had pared its losses to under one percent as the day progressed.

Amid panic in the markets over COVID-19, US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would ask Congress to put together measures like payroll tax relief to calm fears after the dollar incurred huge losses against the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc.

see/rc (Reuters, AFP)

