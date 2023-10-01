  1. Skip to content
Asian Games official hit by stray throwing hammer

October 1, 2023

Sports official Huang Qinhua was hit in the leg with a 16-pound (7.26 kg) metal ball on a chain after an apparent misthrow at the Asian Games.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X0wy
Staff members transfer a technical official as he got injured during the Men's Hammer Throw Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games
Social media users called for better protective measures for athletic officialsImage: Song Yanhua/Xinhua/picture alliance

An aborted hammer throw by Kuwaiti athlete Ali Zankawi ended with the hammer hitting an athletic official and breaking his leg at the Asian Games on Saturday evening.

Huang Qinhua, 62, was sitting on a chair several meters outside the throwing circle when Zankawi aborted an attempt during the Men's Hammer Throw Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The hammer — a 7.26 kg (16-pound) metal ball on a chain — flew into the protective netting. But instead of stopping, it slammed into the man's right leg.

Huang was seen grimacing and swaying, with blood shooting out of the wound.

A horrified Zankawi rushed over to the man's side and was seen using his hands to help stop Huang's bleeding.

Medical staff soon took over the situation and took Huang away on a stretcher.

Huang diagnosed with open fracture

While stable, Huang is set to undergo surgery for his fracture.

"He arrived at the hospital at 8:15 (p.m.), where was diagnosed with a right open tibiofibular fracture," Games spokesman Xu Deqing told a news conference on Sunday.

"Currently his vital signs are stable."

After the incident, Zankawi looked shaken and was seen asking after the official, according to a witness cited by the Reuters news agency.

The nets used in these tournaments are designed to hang loose with the aim of prevent throwing hammers from bouncing back at the athletes.

Several people on social media called for better protective measures for athletic officials.

mk/fb (AFP, Reuters)

