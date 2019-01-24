Asian Cup: Qatar upset South Korea to reach semifinals

South Korea 0-1 Qatar

(Hatim 78')

Qatar are set to participate in their first ever Asian Cup semifinals after shocking two-time winners South Korea in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Abdelaziz Hatim netted the game's only goal as Qatar held on to pull off the upset.

South Korea, nicknamed the Tigers of Asia, enjoyed a tiger's share of possession throughout most of the match as Qatar seemed content to sit back in the first half. But the Maroons came out swinging in the second half, firing eight shots after the intermission, including three on target.

Though Tottenham forward Son Heung-min tested the reflexes of goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb on multiple occasions, it was Hatim that eventually found the breakthrough. The 28-year-old forward, who plays his club football at al-Gharafa in Qatar, received a pass from the left before firing a left footed shot from outside the penalty area past the dive of South Korea's Kim Seung-Gyu.

Hwang Ui-jo appeared to have found an equalizer two minutes later, but the video assistant referee determined the South Korean forward was offside.

The defeat means that South Korea, who won the first two Asian Cups in 1956 and 1960, have failed to reach the final four for the first time since the 2004 tournament in China.

Qatar will now face either tournament hosts United Arab Emirates or Australia, who were to face off later on Thursday, in the second semifinal.

dv/mf (AFP, Reuters)