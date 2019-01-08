 Asian Cup: Japan and Qatar through as group winners | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.01.2019

Sports

Asian Cup: Japan and Qatar through as group winners

Japan and Qatar booked their place in the knockout stages of the Asian Cup after topping their respective groups. Elsewhere, Lebanon missed out on the last 16 due to their disciplinary record.

AFC Asian Cup | Saudi Arabien v Katar (picture-alliance/Newscom/U. Pedersen)

Group E

Saudi Arabia 0-2 Qatar

(Ali 45', 80')

Qatar beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 on Thursday to finish top of Group E in an Asian Cup match that garnered more attention for geopolitics than sporting rivalry.

A brace by forward Almoez Ali – taking his tournament tally to seven - was enough to see the Qataris past "the Green Falcons" in front of an almost entirely pro-Saudi 16,067 crowd. 

"Every game is going to be hard," Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez told reporters. "We don't consider ourselves favourites."

Qatar now face 2007 Asian Cup champions Iraq in the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia, finishing second in the group, meet 2011 champions Japan.

Lebanon 4-1 North Korea

(Melki 27', Alhelwe 65', 90', Maatouk 80'; Pak 9')

Despite a 4-1 triumph over North Korea to end Group E, Lebanon fell heart-breakingly short of reaching the knockout stages on disciplinary records

Alhelwe dramatically scored eight minutes into stoppage time but the celebrations were halted with the confirmation matching Vietnam's record of points, goal difference and goals scored was not enough due to collecting more yellow cards throughout the tournament. 

Group F

Japan 2-1 Uzbekistan

(Muto 43', Shiotani 58'; Shomurodov 40')

Tsukasa Shiotani's sizzling winner completed a come-from-behind victory as Japan topped Group F on Thursday.

Shiotani's rocket ensured the Blue Samurai finished with a perfect nine points as they beat Uzbekistan 2-1, despite changing 10 players from their previous game.

"It wasn't a risk (to change 10 players)," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu. "I wanted to use these players today. We now have some tough games waiting for us so I think it was good that I could use these players and get them match-fit."

Fußball AFC Asian Cup Japan - Usbekistan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Jebreili)

Tsukasa Shiotani scored one of the goals of the tournament to seal top spot in Group F for Japan.

Oman 3-1 Turkmenistan

Oman scrambled into the knockouts courtesy of a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan in a pulsating finish to the tournament's first stage.

The Gulf side took the lead after 20 minutes thanks to an Ahmed Al Mahaijri free-kick, before Altymyrat Annadurdyyev slammed home the equaliser shortly before half-time.

But Muhsen Al Ghassani pounced from close range with six minutes left and Mohammed Al-Musallami added a stoppage-time header to give Oman their first points of the tournament.

jt (AFP, dpa)

  • AFC Asian Cup: Japan vs Oman (picture-allianceJapan und en /dpa/imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Flying feet

    Breakdancing in Abu Dhabi! Well not quite… The winner of this particular duel was the man with one foot on the ground, Japan's Wataru Endo. Japan beat Oman in this Group F match to book their ticket to the knockout phase.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Japanische Fans (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    The journey continues

    The Japanese fans were in a festive mood as they cheered their team on to victory. They will be hoping for the Samurai Blue to advance far beyond the round of 16, where their journey ended at the World Cup in Russia last summer. Who knows? Maybe Japan can even add to their record four Asian Cup titles.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Vietnam vs Iran (Getty Images/F. Nel)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Clear winner

    Mahdi Taremi of Iran clearly came out on top in this battle for the ball against Vietnam's Pham Duc Huy. Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam, their second in their first two matches, Iran too are through to the knockout phase as they strive for a third Asian Cup trophy.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Iran vs Yemen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Catching a live game

    Just as they did at last summer's World Cup in Russia, a number of female Iranian fans have taken the opportunity to watch their team live. A stadium ban, which was briefly lifted and then reinstated, means they can't do so at home.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Libanon Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    A good omen?

    Lebanese goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil managed to stop this one, but he was twice beaten by Saudi Arabia for a 2-0 final score. This is just the second time that the Saudis have won both of their first matches. The last time they did this – in 1966 – they won the whole thing. Then too, the tournament was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Saudi Arabien vs Libanon (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Penalty area battle

    Lebanon may have failed to score in their first two matches, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. It may not look like it, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais actually game out on top here, even if he didn't manage to punch the ball clear. A clean sheet is a clean sheet.

  • AFC Asian Cup - China v Phillipinen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Little fan, big win

    China also opened their Asian Cup campaign with two wins, beating the Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 and blanking the Philippines 3-0. This young Chinese fan clearly approves!

  • AFC Asian Cup - Oman v Japan (Reuters/S. Salem)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Heading home

    Oman failed to earn a point from their first two matches, making their third academic. That means this fan will be headed home early, despite his best efforts to inspire his team though fancy dressing.

    Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


