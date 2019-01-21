 Asian Cup: Extra time winner sends South Korea to quarterfinals | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.01.2019

Sports

Asian Cup: Extra time winner sends South Korea to quarterfinals

Kim Jin-su's extra-time header finally helped an underwhelming South Korea in to the last eight of the Asian Cup. Underdogs Bahrain had proved stubborn opponents but their resolve was eventually broken.

Fußball AFC Asian Cup Korea - Bahrain (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Jebreili)

 South Korea 2 - 1 Bahrain 
(Hwang Hee-chan 43, Kim Jin-su 105+2 - Al Romaihi 77)

In a tournament where shocks have never seemed far away, the 2015 runners up came close to elimination after a disappointing display in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

South Korea, who boast probably the tournament's finest player in Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, needed the late intervention of Kim from the bench to avoid a penalty shootout that, for a time, felt inevitable. The defender, who had only come on 10 minutes earlier, netted with a diving header at the far post following Lee Yong's cross.

Lee had also set up South Korea's first goal with another cross after being picked out by a slide rule pass from Son. Bahrain goalkeeper Sayed Shubbar Alawi managed to push out the cross but it went straight to Hwang Hee-chan, who made no mistake.

But the Koreans failed to capitalize on their lead and conceded their first goal of the tournament with 13 minutes remaning of normal time when Mohamed Saad Alromaihi slammed in the rebound after a Korean defender had hacked a shot off the line.

But Kim's late intervention saved Paulo Bento's side, who will play either Qatar or Iraq in the last eight. The two sides meet later on Tuesday.

mp (AP, Reuters)

  • AFC Asian Cup: Japan vs Oman (picture-allianceJapan und en /dpa/imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Flying feet

    Breakdancing in Abu Dhabi! Well not quite… The winner of this particular duel was the man with one foot on the ground, Japan's Wataru Endo. Japan beat Oman in this Group F match to book their ticket to the knockout phase.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Japanische Fans (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    The journey continues

    The Japanese fans were in a festive mood as they cheered their team on to victory. They will be hoping for the Samurai Blue to advance far beyond the round of 16, where their journey ended at the World Cup in Russia last summer. Who knows? Maybe Japan can even add to their record four Asian Cup titles.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Vietnam vs Iran (Getty Images/F. Nel)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Clear winner

    Mahdi Taremi of Iran clearly came out on top in this battle for the ball against Vietnam's Pham Duc Huy. Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam, their second in their first two matches, Iran too are through to the knockout phase as they strive for a third Asian Cup trophy.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Iran vs Yemen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Catching a live game

    Just as they did at last summer's World Cup in Russia, a number of female Iranian fans have taken the opportunity to watch their team live. A stadium ban, which was briefly lifted and then reinstated, means they can't do so at home.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Libanon Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    A good omen?

    Lebanese goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil managed to stop this one, but he was twice beaten by Saudi Arabia for a 2-0 final score. This is just the second time that the Saudis have won both of their first matches. The last time they did this – in 1966 – they won the whole thing. Then too, the tournament was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Saudi Arabien vs Libanon (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Penalty area battle

    Lebanon may have failed to score in their first two matches, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. It may not look like it, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais actually game out on top here, even if he didn't manage to punch the ball clear. A clean sheet is a clean sheet.

  • AFC Asian Cup - China v Phillipinen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Little fan, big win

    China also opened their Asian Cup campaign with two wins, beating the Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 and blanking the Philippines 3-0. This young Chinese fan clearly approves!

  • AFC Asian Cup - Oman v Japan (Reuters/S. Salem)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Heading home

    Oman failed to earn a point from their first two matches, making their third academic. That means this fan will be headed home early, despite his best efforts to inspire his team though fancy dressing.

    Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


