01/03/2025 January 3, 2025

Ashish Raorane quit his job in the merchant navy and set about pursuing his ultimate goal – competing in the Dakar Rally’s Malle Moto class. Athletes tackle the treacherous rally without the assistance of a team, sheer grit carrying them through each day’s ordeal. Now the Indian motorsport athlete is preparing for his next Dakar as a privateer, readying himself for another battle with the dunes.