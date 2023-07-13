  1. Skip to content
ASEAN talks: Blinken to meet China's Wang Yi on sidelines

11 minutes ago

China's Wang Yi, Russia's Sergey Lavrov and the US' Antony Blinken, and Southeast Asian ministers are expected at talks. Beijing and Washington have arranged several sets of relatively high-level talks in recent weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TnYt
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 19, 2023.
Blinken and Wang held talks in Beijing last month and are expected to do so again in Jakarta on ThursdayImage: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta on Thursday, the US State Department said. 

Blinken is visiting Jakarta amid a meeting of ASEAN member state foreign ministers. Wang Yi is attending for China, after Beijing said that Foreign Minister Qin Gang could not be present for health reasons. 

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also expected in the Indonesian capital on Thursday, with media in Moscow reporting he too would hold talks with the Chinese delegation. 

Recent flurry of US-Chinese outreach, as well as mutual critique

The world's two largest economies have arranged several sets of relatively high-level talks in recent weeks amid a period of frosty relations. 

Blinken met Qin and Wang, as well as President Xi Jinping, in Beijing last month, in the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years.

Blinken, Qin hold 'constructive' talks in China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also visited last week and climate envoy John Kerry is expected there next week. 

Proposed talks between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu did not materialize at last month's Shangri-La Dialogue, however.

Li, a military general, currently faces US sanctions, which Beijing has repeatedly criticized.

Also on Wednesday, China's ambassador made a rare visit to the Pentagon for talks with the top US defense official for Asia, the Pentagon and China's Embassy in Washington said.

This followed China complaining that the US had been reluctant to engage in military communications, with Austin having made similar comments in reverse after his talks with Li did not take place. 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and South Korean Prime Minister Yoon Suk-yeol pose in front of respective flags at NATO summit in Vilnius
The leaders of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand attended the NATO summit in Vilnius, LithuaniaImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

NATO summit criticized Beijing's 'ambitions and coercive policies' 

Blinken is in Asia as US President Joe Biden is on a rare foreign trip for the NATO leaders summit, which wrapped up in Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday. 

The summit communique from NATO expressed concerns about "the deepening strategic partnership" between Russia and China, and said that Beijing challenged the interests and security of the bloc. 

China had responded critically to this, also saying it rejected any NATO attempts to expand into the Asia-Pacific region. The leaders of NATO non-members Japan and South Korea both attended the Vilnius summit. 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and South Korean Prime Minister Yoon Suk-yeol pose in front of respective flags at NATO summit in Vilnius
The leaders of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand attended the NATO summit in Vilnius, LithuaniaImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

Beijing's military was active in waters off Taiwan during the summit

US company Microsoft also said on Wednesday that a Chinese group had hacked government email accounts

Meanwhile, the German government is expected to release a strategy document on its approach to ties with China later on Thursday. 

msh/sdi (AFP, Reuters) 

