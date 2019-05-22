ASEAN summit – Southeast Asian nations wary of US-China trade row

Southeast Asian leaders opened a 2-day summit in Bangkok on Saturday, with the US-China trade conflict taking center stage.

There has been less US engagement with the region since President Donald Trump came to power in 2016. Trump also pulled the US out from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), saying it was harmful for the US jobs market.

Analysts say Beijing is trying to dominate the Asia-Pacific trade following Washington's retreat.

The bloc is weighing a China-drafted commercial deal — a substitute for the TPP — which would cover around half of the world's population. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) includes all ASEAN member states — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam — plus India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

"The faster it (RCEP) gets implemented the better," Martin M Andanar, Philippines communications secretary, told reporters.

"Free trade is definitely what we need here in this region," he said, admitting that Southeast Asia was wary of a prolonged US-China trade row.

ASEAN countries at a glance Symbolizing unity The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Since its founding, the bloc has emerged as a beacon of unity in Southeast Asia, although it has often struggled to find consensus among members over key policy issues affecting the region's politics, security and the economy, among other things.

ASEAN countries at a glance Brunei The Sultanate of Brunei, located on the north coast of the island of Borneo, is one of the richest nations in the world. The small, oil-rich country is governed by its sultan as an absolute Muslim monarchy. Islam is the official religion in Brunei, with Sunni Muslims making up about 70 percent of the population. The sultan also sees himself as the main custodian of religious beliefs in Brunei.

ASEAN countries at a glance Cambodia Cambodia joined the ASEAN grouping in 1999, and during the past ten years, the Cambodian economy has grown by at least 7 percent year after year. That makes it one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But the unequal distribution of wealth and income is a problem, with many of the nation's around 16-million strong population stuck in abject poverty, especially in rural areas.

ASEAN countries at a glance Indonesia Indonesia plays a salient role in ASEAN due to its status as the bloc's most populous member state as well as the world's most populous Muslim nation, with over 250 million inhabitants. The ASEAN secretariat is also based in the country's capital, Jakarta. Indonesia, which comprises around 17,000 islands, is the world's largest archipelago nation and boasts Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

ASEAN countries at a glance Laos Laos became a member of the ASEAN bloc in 1997. The country has a population of around 6.5 million. Around 80 percent of the inhabitants of the poor, landlocked and isolated communist country depend upon farming for their livelihood. That's how they subsist and feed their families. Laos has an increasingly close relationship with China.

ASEAN countries at a glance Malaysia A founding member of ASEAN, Malaysia has the club's third-largest economy. Religion and politics are sensitive issues in Malaysian politics, with the deadly sectarian riots of 1969 often cited as the need to maintain ethnic harmony in the country. Over 60 percent of Malaysia's 30 million inhabitants are Muslim, with the rest adhering to Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, and other religions.

ASEAN countries at a glance Myanmar Myanmar, which joined the club in 1997, was ruled for decades by a military junta that left it impoverished. The party of Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation's democracy icon, won the first fully free elections for generations, held in 2015. But authorities are struggling to tackle a powerful Buddhist nationalist movement that has grown in strength in recent years and favors the former military rulers.

ASEAN countries at a glance The Philippines The Philippines, an archipelago nation consisting of thousands of islands, is one of the most disaster-prone areas in the world. The country has has a population of over 100 million, and one of the fastest expanding economies. But it has suffered major environmental degradation in recent years due to reasons such as mismanagement of resources, deforestation and high population growth.

ASEAN countries at a glance Singapore The wealthy city-state has been a member of ASEAN since the bloc's founding in 1967. The country has a thriving economy, which has grown at a rapid pace since independence, underpinned by its position as a global financial hub. Densely populated Singapore has a multi-racial citizenry as well as tough laws against protests and curbs on press freedom.

ASEAN countries at a glance Thailand Thailand's politics have been characterized by a long series of coups, with the nation's military frequently ousting democratically elected governments. The 2014 coup marked the 12th successful military takeover since Thailand embraced parliamentary democracy 85 years ago. The country boasts Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy and the reputation of being an attractive tourist destination.

ASEAN countries at a glance Vietnam Vietnam has been ruled by a one-party communist state since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. Since 1986, Vietnam has introduced sweeping market reforms to boost growth and development. But the ruling party doesn't permit criticism and the country is ranked among the worst for press freedom. Vietnam joined ASEAN in 1995. Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru



Concerns about China

"RCEP is key to increasing trade volume," Werachon Sukhondhapatipak, a Thai government spokesman, told media on Saturday.

If the bloc agrees on the China-drafted RCEP deal, it would be the biggest trade agreement in the world.

But India has expressed concerns over the deal, fearing that Chinese goods could flood its massive consumer market as a result of it.

Australia and New Zealand have raised objections to a lack of labor protection and environmental safeguards.

ASEAN is considered a largely ineffective platform, as experts say that diplomatic niceties in the grouping often outweigh concrete actions.

Apart from regional trade, the ASEAN summit participants are also discussing the South China Sea dispute, Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya Muslims, and the ocean plastic waste problem.

shs/jm (AFP, Reuters)

