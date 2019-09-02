 ASEAN summit grapples with US-China trade war | News | DW | 02.11.2019

News

ASEAN summit grapples with US-China trade war

Southeast Asian leaders have gathered in Bangkok for a three-day summit expected to be dominated by trade. ASEAN members are trying to finalize a China-backed plan to create the world's biggest free trade area.

Business leaders stand with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit

Southeast Asian countries should speak with "one voice" to safeguard their interests in the face of protectionism, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at the start of the regional summit on Saturday.

Officials were hoping to present an initial agreement on a free trade bloc in the region during the three-day meeting in Bangkok.

The 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have long been wrangling over a plan to create a free trade area.

Read moreASEAN summit – Southeast Asian nations wary of US-China trade row

Watch video 01:10

China is growing weary of US trade war tariffs

'If you go it alone, you will be bullied'

"ASEAN is quite a big market for the whole world. We don't want to go into a trade war," 94-year-old Mahathir told business leaders at a meeting on the summit's sidelines. But "if they do things that are not nice to us, we have to be not nice to them."

In a reference to US President Donald Trump, who is locked in a damaging trade war with China, Mahathir said: "If the person is not there, maybe there will be a change."

"We should have one voice," he added. "If you go it alone, you will be bullied."

The trade war between Beijing and Washington has taken a toll on export-dependent Southeast Asian countries, where growth this year is projected to slow to its lowest level in five years. 

A draft final statement for the summit, cited by the Reuters news agency, said leaders would express "deep concern over the rising trade tensions and ongoing protectionist and anti-globalization sentiments."

Read more: Angela Merkel visiting India to bolster ties amid China's growing clout

Watch video 01:36

China's foreign trade has shrunk more than expected

New trade agreement

The US, an important ASEAN trade partner, is sending a delegation to the meetings, while China is sending its premier, Li Keqiang. Some officials say this is a sign of the weakening US role as a counter to Chinese influence in the area.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Shinzo Abe are also attending.

Read moreCan China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?

Representatives at the Bangkok summit said they were close to concluding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which includes the 10 ASEAN nations plus China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. 

If finalized, it would be the world's largest free trade area, comprising nearly half the global population and about a third of GDP. But negotiations have stalled, with some countries such as India raising concerns about a potential flood of cheap Chinese imports. 

"The finalization of the RCEP negotiation has become a key test for ASEAN's capacity to deliver on its often-cited centrality," Marty Natalegawa, a former Indonesian foreign minister, told Reuters.

Besides trade, ASEAN members were also expected to discuss territorial disputes with China over Beijing's encroachment in the South China Sea.

ASEAN is made up of Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

  • China's Liaoning aircraft carrier (imago/Xinhua)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Pride of the Chinese armada

    The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

  • Vietnamese submarine at the port of Cam Ranh Bay 03.01.2014 (Vietnam News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    'Black holes' for Vietnam

    In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

  • BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Favila)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Flagship of the Philippines

    The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

  • Indonesien KRI Sultan Hasanuddin 366 plane (picture alliance/dpa/A. Ibrahim)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Warships from European shipyards

    Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

  • RSS Formidable (Imago/China Foto Press)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Singapore's stealth ships

    Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

  • US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (AP)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    The long arm of the US Navy

    The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan.

    Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)


nm/tj (Reuters, AP)



