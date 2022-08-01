 ASEAN spokesman Kung Phoak urges restraint after Pelosi′s Taiwan visit | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 03.08.2022

DW News

ASEAN spokesman Kung Phoak urges restraint after Pelosi's Taiwan visit

28.7.2022*** Soldiers exit from AAV7 amphibious assault vehicle run to position during an Amphibious landing drill as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

In graphics: The Taiwan-China conflict 02.08.2022

Tensions between China and Taiwan have recently risen again, due in part to Nancy Pelosi's visit. These graphics illustrate the current military situation.

3.8.2022, Taipei, Taiwan, In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen, right, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting top officials in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other congressional leaders in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

China, Taiwan and the US: a complicated relationship 03.08.2022

Nancy Pelosi's unexpected trip to Taiwan sparked significant tensions with Communist China. While the US formally has a "One China" policy, it also supplies Taiwan with modern weapons systems. A contradiction?

Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan on edge following Pelosi's visit 03.08.2022

After Nancy Pelosi's visit, China is preparing its largest military show of force in decades surrounding the island. Some Taiwanese are worried; others say Beijing's tactics have not changed.

From left to right; Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippines Foreign Affairs acting Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and Secretary-General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi poses for a group photographer during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Pelosi's Taiwan visit and Myanmar dominate ASEAN summit 03.08.2022

The execution of activists in Myanmar and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan overshadow the ASEAN foreign minister's meeting, taking place in Cambodia.