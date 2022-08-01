ASEAN spokesman Kung Phoak urges restraint after Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Tensions between China and Taiwan have recently risen again, due in part to Nancy Pelosi's visit. These graphics illustrate the current military situation.
Nancy Pelosi's unexpected trip to Taiwan sparked significant tensions with Communist China. While the US formally has a "One China" policy, it also supplies Taiwan with modern weapons systems. A contradiction?
After Nancy Pelosi's visit, China is preparing its largest military show of force in decades surrounding the island. Some Taiwanese are worried; others say Beijing's tactics have not changed.
The execution of activists in Myanmar and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan overshadow the ASEAN foreign minister's meeting, taking place in Cambodia.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version